UK Mortgages : Director Declaration

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 60440 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Director Declaration

16 August 2019

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of UK Mortgages Limited (the “Company”) advises the following changes to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by a member of the Board:

With effect from 16 August 2019, Helen Green resigned as non-executive director and Chairman of Acorn Income Fund, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

UK Mortgages Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0) 20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson