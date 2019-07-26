Log in
UK Mortgages Ltd

UK MORTGAGES LTD

(UKML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/26 09:58:57 am
73.875 GBp   +2.25%
09:52aUK MORTGAGES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02:01aUK MORTGAGES : Publication of a Circular and Notice of EGM
PR
07/22UK MORTGAGES : Monthly Factsheet May
PR
News 
News

UK Mortgages : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/26/2019 | 09:52am EDT

UK Mortgages Limited

LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

26 July 2019

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Christopher Waldron
b) Position / status Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Mortgages Limited
c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares 
GG00BXDZMK63
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
73p 20,000
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 26 July 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
g) Currency GBP – British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

 +44 (0)1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2019
