UK Mortgages : Director/PDMR Shareholding

UK Mortgages Limited
LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
26 July 2019
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Christopher Waldron
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Mortgages Limited
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares
GG00BXDZMK63
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|73p
|20,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|26 July 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP – British Pound
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001