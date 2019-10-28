Log in
UK MORTGAGES LTD

(UKML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/28 06:54:14 am
65 GBp   -0.76%
UK Mortgages : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/28/2019 | 06:54am EDT

UK Mortgages Limited

LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

28 October 2019

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Christopher Waldron
b) Position / status Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Mortgages Limited
c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares 
GG00BXDZMK63
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
66p 20,000
d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 28 October 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
g) Currency GBP – British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

 +44 (0)1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2019
