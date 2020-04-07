Log in
UK MORTGAGES LTD

(UKML)
  Report
04/07 11:35:03 am
41 GBp   +0.49%
UK Mortgages : Investor Update Video

04/07/2020 | 12:09pm EDT

07/04/2020

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)
 

Investor update video

Further to the announcement today of the latest dividend information via RNS by the Company’s Board of Directors, Rob Ford (Partner & Portfolio Manager at TwentyFour Asset Management) has  recorded a short video which gives a brief summary of the key points along with his assessment of the current portfolio, and his outlook for both the Company and the UK RMBS market.

If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch. 

The video can be found on the Company’s website – www.ukmortgageslimited.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown             +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

UK Mortgages Limited:

John Magrath              +44 (0) 20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


© PRNewswire 2020
