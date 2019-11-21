Log in
UK Mortgages : Monthly Factsheet October

11/21/2019 | 11:04am EST

31/10/2019

UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440,
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Monthly Factsheet

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour) are pleased to present the latest factsheet for the fund. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the factsheet.  

Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/

Or viewed here: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033857/UKML_Factsheet___October_2019.pdf

For further information, please contact:
John Magrath    +44 (0)20 7015 8900


© PRNewswire 2019
