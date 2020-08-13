UK Mortgages : Rejection of Final Possible Offer

THE INFORMATION IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A TAKEOVER OFFER OR AN OFFER OF SECURITIES.

13 August 2020

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Rejection of Final Possible Offer

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (the "Company" or “UKML”) notes the announcement earlier today by M&G Investment Management Ltd (“MAGIM”), regarding an increased and final possible offer for all of the issued and to be issued share capital of the Company of 70 pence per UKML share (the “Final Possible Offer”). The making of a firm offer by MAGIM remains subject to certain pre-conditions and reservations (see Appendix 1).

Specifically, the Board draws to the attention of Shareholders the statement by MAGIM that this represents its final possible offer which can be increased only in the event that a third party announces a firm offer. The Board confirms that it is not in discussions with any third party at this time, nor has it been previously.

The Board confirms receipt of the Final Possible Offer earlier this morning, following contact between respective financial advisers over the weekend. The Board continues to believe in the quality of the assets in the Company’s portfolio, the robustness of the Company’s Net Asset Value methodology, as well as the quality of the investment management services provided by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. The Board believes that the terms of the Final Possible Offer continue to undervalue the Company and its prospects. The Board does not believe this valuation is recommendable to Shareholders and therefore sees no basis for engagement on this Final Possible Offer.

The Board refers Shareholders to the Company’s announcement on 7 August 2020, reiterating the material undervaluation of the previous proposals and announcing a review of future strategy.

The Board confirms that the review would commence once the Company is no longer in an Offer Period under the Takeover Code. The review would be with the aim of maximising the value created for and delivered to Shareholders from the high quality assets that are within the Company’s portfolio and would seek to provide Shareholders with a strategy that delivered an understood pathway to enhanced liquidity as well as a narrowing and removal of the discount at which the shares trade versus the NAV.

The Chairman, Chris Waldron comments:

“The Board considers that the final possible offer continues to be an undervaluation of the Company and does not believe this valuation is recommendable. In addition, the Board reiterates its intention to launch a review of future strategy with the aim of maximising value delivered to shareholders.”

Shareholders should note that the Final Possible Offer does not amount to an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for the Company under Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code and there can be no certainty that any offer will be forthcoming.

The Company notes that in accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Takeover Code, MAGIM has until 5.00pm on 17 August 2020, being 28 days after the date of MAGIM’s initial possible offer announcement, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Takeover Code applies. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Company and the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Takeover Code.

This statement is being made by the Company without the prior agreement or approval of MAGIM.

Enquiries:

UK Mortgages Limited

Christopher Waldron (Chairman) 020 7260 1000

Numis Securities Limited, Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Hugh Jonathan 020 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

Stuart Ord

Garfield Advisory, Public Relations Adviser

Andrew Garfield 079 7498 2337

Jason Nisse 077 6968 8618

Further information

Forward looking statements

Appendix 1

Reservations and conditions

MAGIM states in the Final Possible Offer Announcement that any formal offer for UKML under the Takeover Code would be conditional on, amongst other things, satisfactory completion of diligence and the unanimous and unqualified recommendation by the UKML Board of Directors. MAGIM reserves the right to waive any or all of these pre-conditions to a firm offer, in whole or in part. MAGIM further reserves the right to announce an offer at a price below 70 pence per UKML share in the event that (a) the Board of UKML recommends an offer at the reduced price; (b) a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer for UKML; (c) UKML announces a whitewash transaction pursuant to the Takeover Code. MAGIM also reserves the right to announce an offer at a price above 70 pence per UKML share in the event that a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer for UKML.

The Final Possible Offer is not affected by the Company’s recently paid out fourth interim dividend of 0.375p per share. However, the Company draws the attention of Shareholders to MAGIM’s statement that in the event that the recently proposed fifth interim dividend of 1.5p per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 is paid before completion, the offer price will be reduced to 68.5p per share, and that the offer price will be reduced by the amount of any dividend or distribution or return of capital announced, declared or paid by UKML after 13 August 2020.