UK Mortgages : Securitisation Mandate Announced for TML Portfolio

UK Mortgages Ltd: Securitisation Mandate for TML Portfolio

28 March 2019

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Investment update

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (“UKML”, or the “Company”) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (“TwentyFour”) are pleased to announce that Barley Hill No.1 PLC, the impending securitisation of the portfolio of first ranking, owner-occupied mortgage loans originated by The Mortgage Lender Limited (“TML”), has been mandated to NatWest Markets as Arranger; Citi and NatWest Markets as Joint Lead Managers and Standard Chartered Bank as Co-Manager.

TML have been originating loans for the Company since 2016 with warehouse financing provided by NatWest Markets. The portfolio has now grown to a size considered appropriate to initiate a securitisation.

Meetings are being offered to potential securitisation investors from Friday 29th of March 2019 and a transaction is expected to follow, subject to market conditions.

An update will be provided once the transaction has progressed.

Further information:



TwentyFour Asset Management LLP

Rob Ford

020 7015 8900



Numis Securities Limited, Corporate Broker

Nathan Brown

Hugh Jonathan

020 7260 1000

