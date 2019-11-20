Log in
UK Mortgages : UK Mortgages Ltd Webinar

11/20/2019 | 06:19am EST

20/11/2019

UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

UKML webinar

Douglas Charleston, Partner and Portfolio Manager of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday 20th November at 2:00pm GMT.  Please email events@twentyfouram.com for a link to the webinar.

The slides from the webinar are available below:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1032836/TwentyFour_UKML_Webinar___20_11_2019.pdf


Further information:

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP
Rob Ford
Douglas Charleston
020 7015 8900

Numis Securities Limited, Corporate Broker
Hugh Jonathan
Nathan Brown
020 7260 1000


© PRNewswire 2019
