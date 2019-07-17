Log in
UK MORTGAGES LTD

(UKML)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/17 06:49:41 am
72.75 GBp   -0.68%
UK Mortgages : s) in Company

07/17/2019 | 07:09am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible 1

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached11:
UK Mortgages Limited
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Seneca IM Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Liverpool, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name See section 9 below
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedv1:
12107119
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MMNYYY): 15107119
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial in- struments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)		 Total number of voting rights of issuervJ1
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.07
NIA
5.07
273,065,390
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
N A
NIA
NIA

-

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvm
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares Number of voting rights1x % of voting rights
ISIN code (if possible) Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GGOOBXDZMK63 NIA 13,834,840 NIA 5.07
SUBTOTAL 8. A 13,834,840 5.07

   

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTRS.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Period'1		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

   

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTRS.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration datex Exercise/ Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxn Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable  box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiil
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 x


Namexv		 % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
LF Seneca Diversified Income Fund 1.11 N/A 1.11
Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust 0.71 N/A 0.71
LF Seneca Diversified Growth Fund 1.19 N/A 1.19
Segregated Account 0.15 N/A 0.15
Sequel Growth Target Return 0.50 N/A 0.50
Sequel Balanced Target Return 0.55 N/A 0.55
Sequel Cautious Target Return 0.78 N/A 0.78
Sequel Global Target Income 0.03 N/A 0.03
Sequel Cautious Income 0.05 N/A 0.05

   

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held

© PRNewswire 2019
