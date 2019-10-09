UK Oil & Gas : Horse Hill-1 Kimmeridge "Sim-Ops" Flow Test Update

UK Oil & Gas PLC

('UKOG' or the 'Company')

Horse Hill-1 Kimmeridge 'Sim-Ops' Flow Test Update

UK Oil & Gas PLC (London AIM: UKOG) is pleased to announce that the planned simultaneous drilling and test production operations ('sim-ops') at Horse Hill have been successfully implemented. Continuous Kimmeridge oil production from Horse Hill-1 ('HH-1') has been maintained since the start of the Horse Hill-2/2z horizontal drilling campaign on 29 September 2019.

Total HH-1 Kimmeridge test production now stands at over 41,800 barrels ('bbl') of light, sweet 40° API crude, pushing combined total aggregate Portland and Kimmeridge production to over 71,368 bbl. No discernible Kimmeridge formation water has yet been recovered to surface.

The establishment of safe sim-ops is designed to permit the continued collection of further essential reservoir performance data from the Kimmeridge oil pool and to provide significant oil sales revenues to offset the Company's operational costs. UKOG's innovative use of bespoke safety equipment to protect the HH-1 wellhead and pump during sim-ops places the Company at the forefront of safe UK onshore operational practices.

Following a planned extensive HH-2z production flow-testing campaign, both HH-2z Portland and the HH-1 Kimmeridge well are expected to be put into long term production by the end of 2019.

UKOG holds a controlling 85.635% interest in the Horse Hill oil field and surrounding highly prospective PEDL137 and PEDL246 licences, which are operated by UKOG's subsidiary company, Horse Hill Developments Ltd.

Stephen Sanderson, UKOG's Chief Executive, commented:

'The establishment of safe and innovative sim-ops at Horse Hill marks another significant operational milestone for the Company in 2019. '

Qualified Person's Statement

Matt Cartwright, UKOG's Commercial Director, who has over 36 years of relevant experience in the global oil industry, has approved the information contained in this announcement. Mr Cartwright is a Chartered Engineer and member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Glossary

horizontal well a well that during drilling is steered so as to follow and remain within a particular geological stratum or reservoir unit having a trajectory that runs approximately parallel to the top and or base of the target horizon oil field an accumulation, pool or group of pools of oil in the subsurface that produces oil to surface well test or flow test involves testing a well by flowing hydrocarbons to surface, typically through a test separator; key measured parameters are oil and gas flow rates, downhole pressure and surface pressure. The overall objective is to identify the well's capacity to produce hydrocarbons at a commercial flow rate.

UKOG Licence Interests

The Company has interests in the following UK licences:

Asset Licence UKOG Interest Licence Holder Operator Area (km2) Status Avington 1 PEDL070 5% UKOG (GB) Limited IGas Energy Plc 18.3 Field currently temporarily shut in Broadford Bridge/Loxley/Godley Bridge 2, 3, 8 PEDL234 100% UKOG (234) Ltd 4 UKOG (234) Ltd 4 300.0 BB-1/1z oil discovery, Loxley-1 gas appraisal well planning application submitted A24 3 PEDL143 67.5% UKOG UKOG 7 91.8 Finalising new site selection to drill Portland and Kimmeridge prospects Horndean 1 PL211 10% UKOG (GB) Limited IGas Energy Plc 27.3 Field in stable production Horse Hill 5 PEDL137 85.635% Horse Hill Developments Ltd ⁶ Horse Hill Developments Ltd ⁶ 99.3 Production tests ongoing, HH-2/2z drilling Horse Hill 5 PEDL246 85.635% Horse Hill Developments Ltd ⁶ Horse Hill Developments Ltd ⁶ 43.6 As above Isle of Wight (Onshore) 2, 3 PEDL331 95% UKOG UKOG 200.0 Preparing planning submission for Arreton-3 oil appraisal well and Arreton South exploration well Markwells Wood PEDL126 100% UKOG (GB) Limited UKOG (GB) Limited 11.2 MW-1 P&A

Notes:

1. Oil field currently in stable production.

2. Oil discovery pending development and/or appraisal drilling.

3. Exploration asset with drillable prospects and leads.

4. Contains the Broadford Bridge-1/1z Kimmeridge oil discovery, the eastern extension of the Godley Bridge Portland gas discovery, plus further undrilled Kimmeridge exploration prospects.

5. Portland and Kimmeridge Oil field with productive and commercially viable zones, EWT ongoing, production planning consent granted in September 2019, appraisal/development drilling campaign underway. Long term production start expected late 2019.

6. UKOG has a direct 77.9% interest in HHDL, which has a 65% interest in PEDL137 and PEDL246.

7. OGA consent received for the transfer of operatorship from Europa to UKOG

8. Gas discovery pending appraisal drilling and development with underlying Kimmeridge potential

