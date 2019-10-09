Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  UK Oil & Gas Plc    UKOG   GB00B9MRZS43

UK OIL & GAS PLC

(UKOG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/09 03:44:19 am
1.106 GBp   +2.88%
03:36aUK OIL & GAS : Horse Hill-1 Kimmeridge "Sim-Ops" Flow Test Update
PU
10/08UK OIL & GAS : Drilling Update - Horse Hill
PU
10/01ALBA MINERAL RESOURCES : Horse Hill-1 and Horse Hill-2/2z Operational Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK Oil & Gas : Horse Hill-1 Kimmeridge "Sim-Ops" Flow Test Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:36am EDT
RNS Number : 2616P
UK Oil & Gas PLC
09 October 2019

UK Oil & Gas PLC

('UKOG' or the 'Company')

Horse Hill-1 Kimmeridge 'Sim-Ops' Flow Test Update

UK Oil & Gas PLC (London AIM: UKOG) is pleased to announce that the planned simultaneous drilling and test production operations ('sim-ops') at Horse Hill have been successfully implemented. Continuous Kimmeridge oil production from Horse Hill-1 ('HH-1') has been maintained since the start of the Horse Hill-2/2z horizontal drilling campaign on 29 September 2019.

Total HH-1 Kimmeridge test production now stands at over 41,800 barrels ('bbl') of light, sweet 40° API crude, pushing combined total aggregate Portland and Kimmeridge production to over 71,368 bbl. No discernible Kimmeridge formation water has yet been recovered to surface.

The establishment of safe sim-ops is designed to permit the continued collection of further essential reservoir performance data from the Kimmeridge oil pool and to provide significant oil sales revenues to offset the Company's operational costs. UKOG's innovative use of bespoke safety equipment to protect the HH-1 wellhead and pump during sim-ops places the Company at the forefront of safe UK onshore operational practices.

Following a planned extensive HH-2z production flow-testing campaign, both HH-2z Portland and the HH-1 Kimmeridge well are expected to be put into long term production by the end of 2019.

UKOG holds a controlling 85.635% interest in the Horse Hill oil field and surrounding highly prospective PEDL137 and PEDL246 licences, which are operated by UKOG's subsidiary company, Horse Hill Developments Ltd.

Stephen Sanderson, UKOG's Chief Executive, commented:

'The establishment of safe and innovative sim-ops at Horse Hill marks another significant operational milestone for the Company in 2019. '

Qualified Person's Statement

Matt Cartwright, UKOG's Commercial Director, who has over 36 years of relevant experience in the global oil industry, has approved the information contained in this announcement. Mr Cartwright is a Chartered Engineer and member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

For further information, please contact:

UK Oil & Gas PLC

Stephen Sanderson / Kiran Morzaria Tel: 01483 900582

WH Ireland Ltd(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

James Joyce / James Sinclair-Ford Tel: 020 7220 1666

Cenkos Securities PLC(Joint Broker)

Joe Nally / Neil McDonald Tel: 0207 397 8919

Novum Securities(Joint Broker)

John Bellis Tel: 020 7399 9400

Public Relations

Brian Alexander Tel: 01483 900582

Glossary

horizontal well

a well that during drilling is steered so as to follow and remain within a particular geological stratum or reservoir unit having a trajectory that runs approximately parallel to the top and or base of the target horizon

oil field

an accumulation, pool or group of pools of oil in the subsurface that produces oil to surface

well test

or flow test involves testing a well by flowing hydrocarbons to surface, typically through a test separator; key measured parameters are oil and gas flow rates, downhole pressure and surface pressure. The overall objective is to identify the well's capacity to produce hydrocarbons at a commercial flow rate.

UKOG Licence Interests

The Company has interests in the following UK licences:

Asset

Licence

UKOG Interest

Licence Holder

Operator

Area (km2)

Status

Avington 1

PEDL070

5%

UKOG (GB) Limited

IGas Energy Plc

18.3

Field currently temporarily shut in

Broadford Bridge/Loxley/Godley Bridge 2, 3, 8

PEDL234

100%

UKOG (234) Ltd 4

UKOG (234) Ltd 4

300.0

BB-1/1z oil discovery, Loxley-1 gas appraisal well planning application submitted

A24 3

PEDL143

67.5%

UKOG

UKOG 7

91.8

Finalising new site selection to drill Portland and Kimmeridge prospects

Horndean 1

PL211

10%

UKOG (GB) Limited

IGas Energy Plc

27.3

Field in stable production

Horse Hill 5

PEDL137

85.635%

Horse Hill Developments Ltd

Horse Hill Developments Ltd

99.3

Production tests ongoing, HH-2/2z drilling

Horse Hill 5

PEDL246

85.635%

Horse Hill Developments Ltd

Horse Hill Developments Ltd

43.6

As above

Isle of Wight (Onshore) 2, 3

PEDL331

95%

UKOG

UKOG

200.0

Preparing planning submission for Arreton-3 oil appraisal well and Arreton South exploration well

Markwells Wood

PEDL126

100%

UKOG (GB) Limited

UKOG (GB) Limited

11.2

MW-1 P&A

Notes:

1. Oil field currently in stable production.

2. Oil discovery pending development and/or appraisal drilling.

3. Exploration asset with drillable prospects and leads.

4. Contains the Broadford Bridge-1/1z Kimmeridge oil discovery, the eastern extension of the Godley Bridge Portland gas discovery, plus further undrilled Kimmeridge exploration prospects.

5. Portland and Kimmeridge Oil field with productive and commercially viable zones, EWT ongoing, production planning consent granted in September 2019, appraisal/development drilling campaign underway. Long term production start expected late 2019.

6. UKOG has a direct 77.9% interest in HHDL, which has a 65% interest in PEDL137 and PEDL246.

7. OGA consent received for the transfer of operatorship from Europa to UKOG

8. Gas discovery pending appraisal drilling and development with underlying Kimmeridge potential

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DRLGLBDGIDGBGCC

Disclaimer

UK Oil & Gas Investments plc published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 07:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UK OIL & GAS PLC
03:36aUK OIL & GAS : Horse Hill-1 Kimmeridge "Sim-Ops" Flow Test Update
PU
10/08UK OIL & GAS : Drilling Update - Horse Hill
PU
10/01ALBA MINERAL RESOURCES : Horse Hill-1 and Horse Hill-2/2z Operational Update
AQ
09/30UK OIL & GAS : HH-2/2z Drilling Commences ("Spud") at Horse Hill
PU
09/30UK OIL & GAS : Grant of Options and Share Incentive Plan
PU
09/27UK OIL & GAS : Loan Conversion
PU
09/25ALBA MINERAL RESOURCES : Horse Hill-1 and Horse Hill-2/2z Operational Update
AQ
09/24UK OIL & GAS : Rig Arrival at Horse Hill
PU
09/13UK OIL & GAS : Alba Mineral Resources plc - Horse Hill-1 and Horse Hill-2/2z dri..
AQ
09/12UK OIL & GAS : Drilling and Testing Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 71,6 M
Chart UK OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
UK Oil & Gas Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UK OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,08  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Paul Sanderson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Allen D. Howard Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Cartwright Chief Operating Officer
Kiran Caldas Morzaria Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Nicholas John Mardon-Taylor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UK OIL & GAS PLC-24.56%87
CNOOC LIMITED-5.10%65 686
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.43%60 614
EOG RESOURCES INC.-20.01%40 486
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.28%37 729
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.43%30 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group