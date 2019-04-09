Log in
Ukrnafta : completed cloud technologies implementation

04/09/2019 | 06:18am EDT

PJSC Ukrnafta сompleted consolidation of the company's information structure into the single information space, based on the cloud technologies by Microsoft. Within the project Microsoft and its partner COMPAREX Ukraine, a SoftwareONE company, provided creation of cloud data centre, based on Microsoft Azure and, consequently, transfer of Ukrnafta's information structure to a cloud (a remote data storage).

Implementation of cloud technologies has provided the structural units of our company with access to the modern corporate services of Microsoft Office 365, raised both security level and rate of data interchange and, meanwhile, created the base for introduction of the enterprise resource planning (ERP).

'The IT infrastructure we had in 2017 didn't afford to implement quickly and efficiently urgent global changes in Ukrnafta such as consolidation of structural units and simplification of company management. Introduction of cloud technologies enabled Ukrnafta to solve several issues at once: to unify the information solutions that were used in different units of our company in different regions of Ukraine, to increase data safety and processing rate and to optimize expenses, while implementing the latest information solutions. That speeds up significantly the processes inside of the company, increases their quality and, hence, has positive impact on the general business efficiency of Ukrnafta', shared Iryna Yevets, Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer.

'95% of Fortune Top 500 companies apply cloud services of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365. The experience of these companies clearly proves that these technologies enable advancing a modern company to a new higher level in terms of efficiency, providing the highest level of security and stability of work of information systems. By applying this experience in the project of consolidation and modernization of its information infrastructure, Ukrnafta's team provides dynamic development for the company in the dynamic market environment of Ukraine,' said Jan Peter de Jong, Country Manager of Microsoft Ukraine.

'We are glad to have good results of our cooperation with Ukrnafta in consolidation of the whole information infrastructure of the company into a single information space. We are planning to fix the results, involving company's employees in active application of these technologies in their daily work,' commented Serhiy Purish, the CEO of COMPAREX Ukraine, a SoftwareONE company.

For more information please contact press office: +38 044 239 14 93

Disclaimer

Ukrnafta PAT published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
