UKRNAFTA PAT (UNAF)
Ukrnafta : increases gas production

08/28/2018 | 09:27am CEST

PJSC Ukrnafta has increased the average daily gas production in the beginning of 2H2018. In 1H2018 and in July this value stood at 2.9 mln m3, while since the beginning of August (1-26) it moved up to 3.1 mln m3. The company was able to achieve this result using only the existing wells and under the conditions of limited investments.

Following the increase in the daily gas production the company has updated its annual gas production forecast to 1.054 bln m3, i.e. 8% more than the business plan target. Facing the limited investments because of the outstanding tax debt, depletion of its fields, very old special equipment (including lack of it, at all), the company has chosen to focus on the existing high-potential wells. Ukrnafta prioritized 100 high-potential wells on 33 fields for intensification jobs. The wells are going through recompletions, accidents elimination, equipment modernization etc. In particular, growth in August is a result of optimization and relaunch of three wells. Currently, the company is working on four high-potential gas wells more.

Ukrnafta carries out all types of operations using in-house oilfield services units and Ukrnafta Drilling unit.

Disclaimer

Ukrnafta PAT published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:26:04 UTC
