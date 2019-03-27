Log in
Ukrnafta : paid UAH 1.3 bln in rent for two months of 2019

03/27/2019 | 07:55am EDT

For January-February, 2019, PJSC Ukrnafta has paid to the budgets of all levels nearly UAH 1.3 bln in rent, including UAH 64.5 mln to the oblasts, raions and local communities' budgets, according to the rent sharing mechanism, enshrined in law.

Thus, for January this year the company has paid UAH 678.5 mln in rent to the state and local communities' budgets of different levels, including UAH 31.2 mln to the local budgets. For February this indicator is a bit lower as the month is shorter itself: UAH 610,8 mln were paid to the budgets of all levels, while UAH 30.5 mln from this sum went to the local budgets of different levels directly.

In 2019 the biggest recipients of rent revenues from Ukrnafta remain the same - the communities from Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk and Poltava oblasts. The amount of rent to the local budgets depends on the volume of hydrocarbons production in the region.

5% of rent revenues to budgets of oblasts, raions and local communities, mln UAH

For January 2019

For February 2019

Total

Sumy oblast

14.0

12.8

26.8

Ivano-Frankivsk oblast

7.4

6.6

14.0

Poltava oblast

6.3

5.4

11.6

Chernihiv oblast

3.2

3.1

6.3

Lviv oblast

2.5

2.2

4.7

Kharkiv oblast

0.4

0.3

0.8

Dnipropetrovsk oblast

0.1

0.1

0.2

Chernivtsi oblast

0.02

0.02

0.04

Total

33.9

30.5

64.5

The rent sharing mechanism envisages that 95% of rent revenues go to the central public budget, while 5% - to the local budgets. The local rent revenues are split further with 2% allocated to the raions and 3% to the oblast and local communities where companies produce hydrocarbons. Thus, the rent sharing mechanism allows local communities to receive share of revenues from production of oil and gas.

For more information please contact press office: +38 044 239 14 93

Disclaimer

Ukrnafta PAT published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 11:54:02 UTC
