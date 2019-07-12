Log in
UKRNAFTA PAT

(UNAF)
Ukrnafta : paid UAH 6.8 bln in taxes for 1H2019

07/12/2019 | 05:35am EDT

For 1H2019, PJSC Ukrnafta paid UAH 6.8 bln in taxes to the budgets of all levels. The taxes, paid for the respective period, are 2.0% up against the same indicator for 2018 (UAH 6.6 bln).

Ukrnafta continues to pay taxes in full, despite absence of a finalized solution to the problem of the outstanding tax debt and continual problems with oil sales at the state-run oil auctions where the company is required to sell its oil and condensate and where the starting price is set based on the formula approved by the government. In particular, only four out of 10 state-run oil auctions were successful for the reported period.

Ukrnafta has been working on solutions to repay the outstanding tax debt for over three years already. The company has sent a number of proposals to the government, but none has been approved. In March 2019, the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders approved the decision intended to eliminate the overdue tax debt of Ukrnafta envisaging that NAK Naftogas should buy 2.06 bln m3 of gas which was already transferred by Ukrnafta to the underground gas storage in the past and buy additionally 2 bln m3 of gas to be produced in the future. Ukrnafta is obligated to allocate all proceeds from this transaction to repay the tax debt (including fines and penalties) and other tax obligations arising in connection to the contracts. The elimination of the overdue tax debt will open the way to increasing investments, modernizing assets and achieving sustainable growth in production of hydrocarbons. However, the governmental has not yet passed a decision on this proposal.

Disclaimer

Ukrnafta PAT published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 09:34:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Rollins Chairman-Executive Board
Andriy Volodymyrovych Kobolev Chairman-Supervisory Board
Iryna Yevets Chief Financial Officer
Robert Whalley Vice President -Technology & Services
Uriel Tzvi Laber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UKRNAFTA PAT326
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL13.04%261 361
PETROCHINA COMPANY-7.49%168 285
TOTAL7.97%145 679
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS25.22%102 351
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)75.89%87 449
