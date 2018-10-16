Log in
Ukrnafta : sold 150.9 mln m3 of gas in 3Q2018

10/16/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

In 3Q2018, Ukrnafta sold 150.9 mln m3 of its natural gas through open auctions and bilateral contracts. The company sold 6 mln m3 of gas at the average-weighted price of UAH 9,869 per 1,000 m3 at the Ukrainian Energy Exchange. The rest of the gas volume was sold at the average-weighted price of UAH 9,903 per 1,000 m3 under bilateral contracts.

Ukrnafta has been selling gas through open auctions and bilateral contracts since April 2018 at the prices that are in line with the market prices at the time of sale.

In 3Q2018, Ukrnafta produced a total of 275.0 mln m3 of gas.

Gas allocation, mln m3

3Q2018

2Q2018

Total production

275.0

259.7

Commodity gas, incl.

Sold through auctions and bilateral agreements

150.9

122.2

Inventory

-5.6*

9.3

Non-commodity gas, incl.

Gas for LPG production

15.2

16.0

Gas for technical needs

45.3

48.0

Other (social facilities, technological losses, evacuated stripped gas)

10.1

9.6

Share of business partners, incl.

Commodity gas

55.9

51.4

Non-commodity gas

3.3

3.1

*The gas, taken out of the underground gas storage or purchased from the joint ventures.

For more information please contact press office: +38 044 239 14 93

Disclaimer

Ukrnafta PAT published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 10:37:12 UTC
