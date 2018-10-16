Ukrnafta : sold 150.9 mln m3 of gas in 3Q2018

In 3Q2018, Ukrnafta sold 150.9 mln m3 of its natural gas through open auctions and bilateral contracts. The company sold 6 mln m3 of gas at the average-weighted price of UAH 9,869 per 1,000 m3 at the Ukrainian Energy Exchange. The rest of the gas volume was sold at the average-weighted price of UAH 9,903 per 1,000 m3 under bilateral contracts.

Ukrnafta has been selling gas through open auctions and bilateral contracts since April 2018 at the prices that are in line with the market prices at the time of sale.

In 3Q2018, Ukrnafta produced a total of 275.0 mln m3 of gas.

Gas allocation, mln m3 3Q2018 2Q2018 Total production 275.0 259.7 Commodity gas, incl. Sold through auctions and bilateral agreements 150.9 122.2 Inventory -5.6* 9.3 Non-commodity gas, incl. Gas for LPG production 15.2 16.0 Gas for technical needs 45.3 48.0 Other (social facilities, technological losses, evacuated stripped gas) 10.1 9.6 Share of business partners, incl. Commodity gas 55.9 51.4 Non-commodity gas 3.3 3.1

*The gas, taken out of the underground gas storage or purchased from the joint ventures.

For more information please contact press office: +38 044 239 14 93