UKRPRODUCT GROUP LTD.

(UKR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/26 11:35:22 am
3.24 GBp   --.--%
Ukrproduct : 2019-Final results and notice of AGM_Final, 27.06.2019

06/27/2019 | 04:59am EDT

27 June 2019

UKRPRODUCT GROUP LIMITED

("Ukrproduct", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the

"Group")

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

NOTICE OF AGM

Ukrproduct Group Limited (AIM: UKR), one of the leading Ukrainian producers and distributors of branded dairy foods and beverages (kvass), today announces its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Copies of the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts, will shortly be posted to shareholders and will be available on the Company's website at www.ukrproduct.com. In addition, a Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), along with a Proxy Form, will shortly be posted to shareholders and will be available at the Company's website at www.ukrproduct.com.

The AGM will be held at the head office of the Company, 10th Floor, 39-41 Shota Rustaveli Street, 01033 Kyiv, Ukraine at 6.00 pm (Kyiv time) / 4.00 pm (London time) on 30 July 2019.

For further information contact:

Ukrproduct Group Ltd

Jack Rowell, Non-Executive Chairman

Tel: +380 44 232 9602

Alexander Slipchuk, Chief Executive Officer

www.ukrproduct.com

Strand Hanson Limited

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Tel: +44 20 7409 3494

Rory Murphy, James Dance, Jack Botros

www.strandhanson.co.uk

Ukrproduct Group Ltd is one of the leading Ukrainian producers and distributors of branded dairy products and kvass, a traditional fermented beverage. The Group's current product portfolio includes processed and hard cheese, packaged butter, skimmed milk powder (SMP) and kvass. Ukrproduct has built a range of recognisable product brands ("Our Dairyman", "People's Product", "Creamy Valley", "Molendam", "Farmer's") that are well known and highly regarded by consumers. Ukrproduct's securities are traded under the symbol "UKR" on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Chairman and Chief Executive's Statement

Trading

During the year to 31 December 2018 ("FY 2018"), the Ukrainian economy showed moderate growth, accompanied by wage inflation, which has helped consumer confidence. Ukrproduct Group Ltd ("Ukrproduct", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") continued focusing on cash generation while aiming to address opportunities in export markets, beverages and B2B, as well as expanding its dairy business.

The Group reports improved revenue of approximately £36,9 million (approximately 1.3 billion UAH). Gross profit in UAH terms increased 4.3% to approximately 115 million UAH, however, in GBP terms, the negative impact of exchange rate differences resulted in a decrease of 2.5% to approximately £3.2 million.

The Group reports an operating profit of approximately £0.2 million (approximately UAH 6.2 million) in FY2018, compared with an operating profit of approximately £0.5 million (approximately UAH 16.2 million) in 2017.

Overall, for FY 2018, the Company reports net profit of approximately £0.1 million (approximately 2.7 million UAH) compared to a loss of approximately £1.1 million (approximately 40.6 million UAH) in 2017. Net profit for 2018 is lower than previously expected (as announced on 7 May 2019) as a result of increased operating expenses. Net profit for FY2018 included lower finance charges related to the outstanding debt with EBRD, although total finance expenses increased to approximately £0.5 million (approximately 16.2 million UAH) from approximately £0.4 million (approximately 15.1 million UAH) in 2017.

Overall, the Group reports that its sales volumes have grown by 4%, including sales of branded products in its key packaged butter and processed cheese segments. However, both export sales volumes and revenue decreased due to the worldwide contraction of skimmed milk powder prices. Although the Company continued to capitalise on its spare dairy processing capacity by acquiring new B2B partners, Ukrproduct's B2B gross profit slightly decreased in 2018. Whilst gross profit of branded products showed substantial growth, it was unfortunately offset by losses caused by the decline in both skimmed milk powder and butter prices.

Sales of beverages significantly increased as a result of the Group's targeted marketing initiatives and the introduction of new drinks.

Financial Position

As at 31 December 2018, Ukrproduct reports net assets of approximately £1.0 million (approximately

35.13 million UAH) and net current liabilities of approximately £0.03 million (approximately 1.05 million UAH), with cash balances of approximately £0.2 million (approximately 6.4 million UAH). During FY 2018, the Group met its outstanding obligations, including the EBRD loan repayments, which were paid on schedule in the amount of €0.52 million.

Outlook

Ukrproduct's strategy going forward is to generate cash by improving the profitability of its key dairy product and beverage segments and to further enhance its working capital position.

The Group expects to boost its sales volume and revenue in 2019 by launching new products in its key business areas, introducing new marketing activities and capitalising further on export opportunities.

Jack Rowell

Alexander Slipchuk

Non-Executive Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Ukrproduct Group

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

(in thousand GBP, unless otherwise stated)

Revenue

Cost of sales

GROSS PROFIT

Administrative expenses

Selling and distribution expenses

Other operating expenses

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS Net finance expenses

Net foreign exchange gain (loss)

PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION

Income tax expense

PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR Attributable to:

Year ended

31 December 2018

  • '000

36 928

(33 751)

3 177 (1 061) (1 799) (131)

186

(494)

398

90

-

90

Year ended

31 December 2017

  • '000

30 525

(27 267)

3 258 (1 031) (1 561) (156)

510

(437)

(1 250)

(1 177)

62

(1 115)

Owners of the Parent

90

(1 115)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Earnings per share:

Basic (pence)

0,23

(2,81)

Diluted (pence)

0,23

(2,81)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

(8)

(113)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Gain on revaluation of property, plant and equipment

-

-

Income tax in respect of revaluation reserve

-

-

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAX

(8)

(113)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

82

(1 228)

Attributable to:

Owners of the Parent

82

(1 228)

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Ukrproduct Group

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 December 2018

(in thousand GBP, unless otherwise stated)

As at

As at

31 December

31 December

2018

2017

£ '000

£ '000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

6 420

6 288

Intangible assets

524

543

6 944

6 831

Current assets

Inventories

3 735

2 426

Trade and other receivables

3 156

2 171

Current taxes

349

271

Other financial assets

24

30

Cash and cash equivalents

181

496

7 445

5 394

TOTAL ASSETS

14 389

12 225

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

3 967

3 967

Share premium

4 562

4 562

Translation reserve

(14 902)

(14 894)

Revaluation reserve

3 619

3 769

Retained earnings

3 718

3 478

964

882

Non-controlling interests

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

964

882

Non-Current Liabilities

Bank loans

5 208

5 716

Long-term payables

467

459

Deferred tax liabilities

274

262

5 949

6 437

Current liabilities

Bank loans

2 455

1 318

Trade and other payables

5 008

3 565

Other taxes payable

13

23

7 476

4 906

TOTAL LIABILITIES

13 425

11 343

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

14 389

12 225

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ukrproduct Group Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 08:59:01 UTC
