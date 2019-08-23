Log in
UKRSYBBANK PAT

(USIB)
“CA deficit expands”: analytics by UKRSIBBANK

08/23/2019

'12M rolling current account (CA) deficit expanded to USD 3.86 bn in June from USD 3.55 bn in May 2019 as deterioration of goods balance drove increase of monthly CA deficit to USD 432 mn in June 2019 from USD 126 mn in June 2018. The deteriorating CA over the next several months, coupled with weakening prospects of global trade, spells UAH weakness in Q4, in our view', key information of expert analytics UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group from 14 August 2019. More information read by link.

Every week Investment Business of UKRSIBBANK headed by Serhiy Yahnych issues special analytic research 'Ukrainian Capital Markets Weekly'.

Our bank constantly provides clients with analysis of fixed-income hryvnia instruments and the macroeconomic situation in Ukraine.

Disclaimer

UkrSibbank PAT published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 11:52:07 UTC
