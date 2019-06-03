“Growth of industrial production index”: analytics by UKRSIBBANK

«Growth of industrial production index accelerated to 5.2% y/y in April from 2.1% in March on the back of manufacturing segment, that registered robust growth for second consecutive months. We point out continuous expansion of investment goods production and we put on revise our no growth (0.0%) forecast for Ukraine's industrial production this year», key information of expert analytics UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group from 29 May 2019. More information read by link.

Every week Investment Business of UKRSIBBANK headed by Serhiy Yahnych issues special analytic research 'Ukrainian Capital Markets Weekly'.

Our bank constantly provides clients with analysis of fixed-income hryvnia instruments and the macroeconomic situation in Ukraine.