UKRSYBBANK PAT

UKRSYBBANK PAT

(USIB)
News 
News

“Growth of industrial production index”: analytics by UKRSIBBANK

0
06/03/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

«Growth of industrial production index accelerated to 5.2% y/y in April from 2.1% in March on the back of manufacturing segment, that registered robust growth for second consecutive months. We point out continuous expansion of investment goods production and we put on revise our no growth (0.0%) forecast for Ukraine's industrial production this year», key information of expert analytics UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group from 29 May 2019. More information read by link.

Every week Investment Business of UKRSIBBANK headed by Serhiy Yahnych issues special analytic research 'Ukrainian Capital Markets Weekly'.

Our bank constantly provides clients with analysis of fixed-income hryvnia instruments and the macroeconomic situation in Ukraine.

Disclaimer

UkrSibbank PAT published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 16:08:09 UTC
