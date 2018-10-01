Uljanik dd : JSC - Notice on rescission of the Contract for newbuilding 529

d.d.
Notice on rescission of the Contract for newbuilding 529
On 28thSeptember 2018 Canadian Buyer - ALGOMA CENTRAL CORPORATION has unilaterally rescinded the Contract for the construction of one ship for the transportation of bulk cargo with self-unloading system for the Great Lakes due to impossibility of Uljanik d.d. to fulfil its contractual obligations with the Contract no longer being binding for the Contracting parties.
At the request of the Buyer on subject construction all activities have been previously suspended and physical construction has not yet been initiated.
