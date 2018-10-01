Uljanik dd : JSC - Notice on rescission of the Contract for newbuilding 529

d.d.

HR 52100 PULA, Flaciusova 1, HRVATSKA, p.p. 114e-mail:uljanik@uljanik.hr, web:www.uljanik.hr

Tel.: +385 (0)52 213 044

+385 (0)52 373 339

Fax.: +385 (0)52 373 646

Evid. br. / Ref. No:H001.10.183

Naš znak/Our sign: PK

Datum/Date: Pula, 01.10.2018

Vaš znak/Your sign:

Notice on rescission of the Contract for newbuilding 529

On 28thSeptember 2018 Canadian Buyer - ALGOMA CENTRAL CORPORATION has unilaterally rescinded the Contract for the construction of one ship for the transportation of bulk cargo with self-unloading system for the Great Lakes due to impossibility of Uljanik d.d. to fulfil its contractual obligations with the Contract no longer being binding for the Contracting parties.

At the request of the Buyer on subject construction all activities have been previously suspended and physical construction has not yet been initiated.

•Uprava /Board: Gianni Rossanda,Predsjednik /President, Denis Rabar,Član /Member

•Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora /President of the Supervisory Board: Renata Kašnjar - Putar

•Temeljni kapital /Capital stock: 100.687.500,00 HRK (uplaćen u cijelosti /entirely paid)

•Broj izdanih dionica / Nominalna vrijednost /No. of issued shares/Nominal share value:3.356.250 à 30,00 HRK

BANKA I SJEDIŠTE / BANK AND ADDRESS

Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Račkoga 6, 10000 Zagreb Zagrebačka banka d.d., Paromlinska 2, 10000 Zagreb OTP banka d.d., Domovinskog rata 3, 23000 Zadar

Istarska kreditna banka Umag d.d., Ernesta Miloša 1, 52470 Umag

IBAN

HR0423400091100212763

HR6723600001101989392

HR4324070001118013228

HR5123800061130002880

ULJANIK d.d.

•Trgovački sud u PazinuCommercial Court in Pazin

•MBS /Reg No.:040016740

•OIB /Personal identification number:56243843109

•PDV id. broj/ VAT number:HR56243843109

SWIFT CODE

PBZGHR2X ZABAHR2X OTPVHR2X ISKBHR2X