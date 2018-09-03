Uljanik dd : JSC - Notification on holding of the Supervisory Board Meeting

d.d.

Notification on holding of the Supervisory Board Meeting

On 31stAugust 2018 the meeting of the Supervisory Board of Uljanik d.d. was held and at which was discussed the placing of the mandates of the President of the Management Board, Gianni Rossanda as well the Member of the Management Board, Denis Rabar on disposal, from 28thAugust 2018 as well as the fact that the Ordinary General Assembly scheduled for 31stAugust 2018 could not be held due to the insufficient number of received registration forms by shareholders for attending the General Assembly.

Related to the above, the Supervisory Boardmade the following conclusions:

1. The Company, together with all related and subsidiary companies, is in a deep crisis, is burdened by lasting strike of workers, and in those circumstances it would not be beneficiary for the Company to take over actions which could have further unforeseeable consequences and could not contribute to the normalisation of the situation, and, according to the Supervisory Board, the recall of the Management Board is one of those circumstances.

2. It is confirmed that the mandate of the Management Board remains at the permanent disposal of the Supervisory Board which can at any time recall the Management Board or some of its members, should there be prescribed legal reasons for that. Putting the mandate on disposal can not be considered resignation but an act which for the Supervisory Board has the effect on transferring the responsibility to the Supervisory Board for the current situation in the Company.

3. It is for the benefit of the Company, all its workers, suppliers and orderers to create liquidity in the shortest time possible necessary for paying the salaries to workers which would enable the termination of strike and continuation of production and in order to achieve that, the Company should have a Management

Board that is functional and engaged to a maximum.

4. In the stated circumstances the Management Board shall be engaged to a maximum for the normalisation of the situation and business activities of the Company, and should not transfer the responsibility for the situation that has occurred to the Supervisory Board.

5. Taking into account that all Members of the Supervisory Board submitted their resignation, the Supervisory Board believes that at this stage is the most correct thing for shareholders to choose during the General Assembly the new Supervisory Board which would in the shortest time decide on naming the new Management Board, i.e. place trust in people for whom they believe that would lead the Company in the best possible way in the next mandate.

Regarding the election of the new Supervisory Board of the Company the current Supervisory Board has received the candidacies for the new members of the Supervisory Board which were submitted to the Company at the initiative of workers and unions. After a detail review of received candidatures with Curriculum Vitae of twelve potential candidates, based on statements regarding their professional knowledge and skills, Decision on the selection of five members of the Supervisory Board will be proposed at the General Assembly.

Taking into account that during that same meeting it was decided by the Management Board for the new General Assembly to be convoked on 16thOctober 2018, the names of suggested candidates and well as their Curriculum Vitae will be announced with the call for the next General Assembly by 05thSeptember 2018 at the latest.

The Supervisory Board herewith actively invites all the other shareholders to actively take part in the process of election of Members of the Supervisory Board of the Company.

The Supervisory Board requested from the Management Board to submit within 7 days the Report on the actual situation of the Company as well as business activities of same.

