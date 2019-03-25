Uljanik dd : JSC - Response to ZSE due to change price of shares

d.d.
Response to the Zagreb Stock Exchange dated 25thMarch 2019. due to change price of shares
Dear Sirs,
As per Article 247 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Regulations we herewith inform you that we are not aware of any new facts or circumstances and which affect or may affect the price of our financial instrument incorporated in the regulated market (ULJN-R-A) and which do not arise from information previously submitted to the stock exchange.
Yours sincerely,
Uprava /Board: Emil Bulić,Predsjednik /President, Bojan Blagonići Milko Mihovilović,Članovi /Members
Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora /President of the Supervisory Board: Nenad Kapuralin
Temeljni kapital /Capital stock: 100.687.500,00 HRK (uplaćen u cijelosti /entirely paid)
Broj izdanih dionica / Nominalna vrijednost /No. of issued shares/Nominal share value:3.356.250 à 30,00 HRK
