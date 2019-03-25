Log in
ULJANIK DD    ULJN   HRULJNRA0008

ULJANIK DD

(ULJN)
Uljanik dd : JSC - Response to ZSE due to change price of shares

03/25/2019 | 07:00am EDT

d.d.

HR 52100 PULA, Flaciusova 1, HRVATSKA, p.p. 114e-mail:uljanik@uljanik.hr, web:www.uljanik.hr

Tel.: +385 (0)52 213 044

+385 (0)52 373 339

Fax.: +385 (0)52 373 646

Evid. br. / Ref. No:H001.10.078

Ordinary shares: ULJN (ISIN: HRULJNRA0008)Listing: LEI:

Member State:Zagreb Stock Exchange, Official market 74780000N07HWQFRS844

Republic of Croatia

confidential information

Vaš znak/Your sign:

Naš znak/Our sign:PK

Datum/Date: Pula, 25.03.2019.

Response to the Zagreb Stock Exchange dated 25thMarch 2019. due to change price of shares

Dear Sirs,

As per Article 247 of the Zagreb Stock Exchange Regulations we herewith inform you that we are not aware of any new facts or circumstances and which affect or may affect the price of our financial instrument incorporated in the regulated market (ULJN-R-A) and which do not arise from information previously submitted to the stock exchange.

Yours sincerely,

  • Uprava /Board: Emil Bulić,Predsjednik /President, Bojan Blagonići Milko Mihovilović,Članovi /Members

  • Predsjednik Nadzornog odbora /President of the Supervisory Board: Nenad Kapuralin

  • Temeljni kapital /Capital stock: 100.687.500,00 HRK (uplaćen u cijelosti /entirely paid)

  • Broj izdanih dionica / Nominalna vrijednost /No. of issued shares/Nominal share value:3.356.250 à 30,00 HRK

BANKA I SJEDIŠTE / BANK AND ADDRESS

Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Račkoga 6, 10000 Zagreb Zagrebačka banka d.d., Paromlinska 2, 10000 Zagreb OTP banka d.d., Domovinskog rata 3, 23000 Zadar

Istarska kreditna banka Umag d.d., Ernesta Miloša 1, 52470 Umag

IBAN

HR0423400091100212763

HR6723600001101989392

HR4324070001118013228

HR5123800061130002880

ULJANIK d.d

  • Trgovački sud u PazinuCommercial Court in Pazin

  • MBS /Reg No.:040016740

  • OIB /Personal identification number:56243843109

  • PDV id. broj/ VAT number:HR56243843109

SWIFT CODE

PBZGHR2X ZABAHR2X OTPVHR2X ISKBHR2X

Disclaimer

Uljanik dd published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 10:59:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Gianni Rossanda Chairman-Management Board
Renata Kasnjar Putar Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dino Sverko Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marko Pokrajac Member-Supervisory Board
Dragutin Pavletic Member-Supervisory Board
