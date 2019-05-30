Log in
ULJANIK DD

(ULJN)
Uljanik dd : Statement on Convening of the first session of the Creditors' Board for ULJANIK d.d.

05/30/2019 | 10:24am EDT

d.d.

Tel.: +385

(0)52 213 044

in bankruptcy

+385

(0)52 373 339

HR 52100 PULA, Flaciusova 1, HRVATSKA, p.p. 114

Fax.: +385 (0)52 373 646

e-mail: uljanik@uljanik.hr, web: www.uljanik.hr

Evid. br. / Ref. No:H001.10.166

Ordinary shares: ULJN (ISIN: HRULJNRA0008)

Listing:Zagreb Stock Exchange, Official market

LEI:74780000N07HWQFRS844

Member State: Republic of Croatia

Confidential information

  • THE ZAGREB STOCK EXCHANGE INC.
  • CROATIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES SUPERVISORY AGENCY (HANFA)
  • CROATIAN NEWS AGENCY

Vaš znak/Your sign:

Naš znak/Our sign:PK

Datum/Date: Pula, 30.05.2019

Statement on Convening of the first session of the Creditors' Board for ULJANIK d.d.

We are herewith informing the investment public that on the web pages of the Ministry of Justice, electronic notice board, on 30thMay 2019, the Report on Convening of the first session of the Creditors' Board St-95/2019-20 for ULJANIK d.d. PULA was duly announced.

https://e-oglasna.pravosudje.hr/sites/default/files/ts-pz-st/35439969.pdfhttps://e-oglasna.pravosudje.hr/?q=node/2095835

ULJANIK d.d. in bankruptcy

  • The person authorized to represent Company: Damir Majstorović, bankruptcy administrator
  • Temeljni kapital /Capital stock: 100.687.500,00 HRK (uplaćen u cijelosti / entirely paid)
  • Broj izdanih dionica / Nominalna vrijednost /No. of issued shares/ Nominal share value:3.356.250 à 30,00 HRK

BANKA I SJEDIŠTE / BANK AND ADDRESS

IBAN

Privredna banka Zagreb d.d., Račkoga 6, 10000 Zagreb

HR72 23400091190027622

  • Trgovački sud u Pazinu Commercial Court in Pazin
  • MBS /Reg No.:040016740
  • OIB /Personal identification number: 56243843109
  • PDV id. broj/ VAT number:HR56243843109

SWIFT CODE

PBZGHR2X

Disclaimer

Uljanik dd published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:23:04 UTC
