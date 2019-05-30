Uljanik dd : Statement on Convening of the first session of the Creditors' Board for ULJANIK d.d.

Vaš znak/Your sign: Naš znak/Our sign:PK Datum/Date: Pula, 30.05.2019

Statement on Convening of the first session of the Creditors' Board for ULJANIK d.d.

We are herewith informing the investment public that on the web pages of the Ministry of Justice, electronic notice board, on 30thMay 2019, the Report on Convening of the first session of the Creditors' Board St-95/2019-20 for ULJANIK d.d. PULA was duly announced.

https://e-oglasna.pravosudje.hr/sites/default/files/ts-pz-st/35439969.pdfhttps://e-oglasna.pravosudje.hr/?q=node/2095835

ULJANIK d.d. in bankruptcy