ULS Technology : 10-Sep-2019 – New Conveyancing Service agreed with the Principality Building Society

09/10/2019 | 04:17am EDT

ULS Technology plc

("ULS", the "Group" or the "Company")

Contract Win

Conveyancing Service Agreement with the Principality Building Society

ULS Technology plc (AIM: ULS), the provider of online platforms for the UK conveyancing and financial intermediary markets, announces it has signed a Conveyancing Service agreement with Principality Building Society ("Principality").

Principality Building Society is the 6th largest mutual building society in the UK, owned by and run for, the benefit of its 500,000 members. With a history spanning more than 150 years, Principality now has over £10 billion of customer assets. Principality arranges approximately 16,000 mortgages for customers per annum of which 6,000 are fees assist re-mortgages. Under this agreement, ULS has agreed to provide the Principality with the Company's proprietary panel management and conveyancing technology platform, eConveyancer.

Steve Goodall, CEO of ULS commented: "We are delighted to have started working with Principality. The value Principality place on their customers and their mission to provide the highest standards to customers is something that we share at ULS and so we are very pleased to be able to offer our proprietary technology and services to help their customers to move home more smoothly."

Shaun Middleton, Head of Intermediary at Principality Building Society said: "As part of ongoing enhancements to our mortgage processes, for both Society members and mortgage brokers, we have chosen to partner with ULS for conveyancing services. ULS offer many exciting conveyancing solutions, which will allow us to deliver an exceptional customer experience whilst realising significant new efficiencies."

Enquiries:

ULS Technology plc

Tel: 01844 262392

Geoff Wicks, Non-Executive Chairman

Steve Goodall, CEO

John Williams, Finance Director

Numis Securities Limited (Nomad & Broker)

Tel: 0207 260 1000

Stuart Skinner / Paul Gillam / Michael Burke

Walbrook PR Limited

ulsgroup@walbrookpr.com or Tel: 020 7933 8780

Paul Cornelius / Nick Rome

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Disclaimer

ULS Technology plc published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:16:03 UTC
