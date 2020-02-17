Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ULS Technology plc    ULS   GB00BNG8T458

ULS TECHNOLOGY PLC

(ULS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 09:31:54 am
62.168 GBp   -3.62%
10:22aULS TECHNOLOGY : 17-Feb-2020 – TR-1 Notification of major interest in shares
PU
02/14ULS TECHNOLOGY : 14-Feb-2020 – Directorate Change
PU
01/20ULS TECHNOLOGY : 20-Jan-2020 – Directors' Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ULS Technology : 17-Feb-2020 – TR-1 Notification of major interest in shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 10:22am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

ULS Technology plc

tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Gresham House Asset Management Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Gresham House Strategic plc

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

13/02/2020

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

17/02/2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

6.6%

N/A

6.6%

64,871,267

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BNG8T458

4,252,438

6.6%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

4,252,438

6.6%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

x

instrument

date

riod xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not

X

control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv

(please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

Namexvequals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold

  • of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

Gresham House Asset Management Limited

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Gresham House Asset Management Limited, London

Date of completion

17/02/2020

3

Disclaimer

ULS Technology plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 15:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ULS TECHNOLOGY PLC
10:22aULS TECHNOLOGY : 17-Feb-2020 – TR-1 Notification of major interest in shar..
PU
02/14ULS TECHNOLOGY : 14-Feb-2020 – Directorate Change
PU
01/20ULS TECHNOLOGY : 20-Jan-2020 – Directors' Dealing
PU
01/07ULS TECHNOLOGY : 07-Jan-2020 – ULS Directorate Change
PU
2019ULS TECHNOLOGY : 03-Dec-2019 – ULS – Interim Results
PU
2019ULS TECHNOLOGY : 05-Nov-2019 – ULS – Trading Update
PU
2019ULS TECHNOLOGY : 20-Sep-2019 – ULS – Customer Update
PU
2019ULS TECHNOLOGY : 10-Sep-2019 – New Conveyancing Service agreed with the Pr..
PU
2019ULS TECHNOLOGY : 05-Jul-2019 – TR-1 Notification of major interest in shar..
PU
2019ULS TECHNOLOGY : 03-Jul-2019 – TR-1 Notification of major interest in shar..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 28,5 M
EBIT 2020 5,10 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 3,10 M
Yield 2020 3,88%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,58x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 41,8 M
Chart ULS TECHNOLOGY PLC
Duration : Period :
ULS Technology plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULS TECHNOLOGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 95,00  GBp
Last Close Price 64,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Alan Goodall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geoffrey Alan Wicks Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John Sinclair Williams Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Andrew John Weston Director & Director-Information Technology
Elaine Bown Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULS TECHNOLOGY PLC-5.15%55
ADOBE INC.15.12%183 051
AUTODESK, INC.13.89%45 976
WORKDAY INC.19.79%45 308
SQUARE, INC.30.85%35 174
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.03%31 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group