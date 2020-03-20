ULS Technology : 20-Mar-2020 – Directors' Dealings

Log in
03/20/2020 | 12:44pm EDT

ULS Technology Plc

Directors' Dealings & Holdings in Company

ULS Technology plc (LSE:ULS, "Company" or "ULS") received notification on 20 March 2020 from Kestrel Partners LLP ("Kestrel") that on the 18 March 2020 and 19 March 2020 it purchased for its discretionary clients, 23,756 ordinary shares of 0.4p each ("Shares") in the Company at an average price of £0.42789 per share. The notification also included the matters set out below.

Mr Scott, a non-executive director of ULS, is a partner of, and holds a beneficial interest in Kestrel. Mr Scott is also a shareholder in one of Kestrel's clients ("Kestrel Opportunities") and is therefore deemed to have a beneficial interest in Kestrel Opportunities' entire legal holding in ULS.

Following this transaction, Kestrel Opportunities holds (and consequently Mr Scott is deemed to have a beneficial interest in) 10,744,342 Shares in the Company, and other clients of Kestrel, in which Mr Scott has no beneficial interest hold 5,729,811 Shares in the Company.

On a combined basis, Kestrel indirectly holds voting rights over 16,474,153 Shares in the Company, which represents 25.40% per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Kestrel's interest in the Shares in the Company is held through the following nominees:

Holding type

Nominee

No. of shares

% of issued share capital

Indirect

Bank of New York Nominees Ltd

10,744,342

16.56%

Indirect

JIM Nominees Limited

1,167,569

1.80%

Indirect

Bank of New York Nominees Ltd

4,448,742

6.87%

Indirect

Bank of New York Nominees Ltd

113,500

0.17%

For further information contact:

ULS Technology plc

+44 (0) 1844 262392

John Williams, Finance Director

Steve Goodall, Chief Executive Officer

Numis Securities Limited (NOMAD and Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Stuart Skinner

Paul Gillam

Walbrook PR Limited

+44 (0) 20 7933 8780

Tom Cooper

Nick Rome

Nicholas Johnson

ANNEX

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging

managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Kestrel Partners LLP ('Kestrel')

  • Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA - Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott (non-executive director of ULS

Technology plc and Partner in Kestrel)

b)

Initial notification

Initial

/Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ULS Technology plc

b)

LEI

213800TDUOUSIQT2OT29

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

0.4p Ordinary Shares

financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BNG8T458

b)

Nature of the

Purchase

transaction

c)

Price(s) and

Purchase:

volume(s)

18 March 2020

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.426362

13,745 shares

19 March 2020

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.429989

10,011 shares

  1. Aggregated information
    • Aggregated volume
    • Price
  3. Date of the transaction
  4. Place of the transaction

Total Purchase of 23,756 shares in total at an average of £0.42789 per share (total price £10,164.97).

18/03/2020 and 19/03/20

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

ULS Technology plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 16:43:08 UTC
