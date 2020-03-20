ULS Technology : 20-Mar-2020 – Directors' Dealings

ULS Technology Plc

Directors' Dealings & Holdings in Company

ULS Technology plc (LSE:ULS, "Company" or "ULS") received notification on 20 March 2020 from Kestrel Partners LLP ("Kestrel") that on the 18 March 2020 and 19 March 2020 it purchased for its discretionary clients, 23,756 ordinary shares of 0.4p each ("Shares") in the Company at an average price of £0.42789 per share. The notification also included the matters set out below.

Mr Scott, a non-executive director of ULS, is a partner of, and holds a beneficial interest in Kestrel. Mr Scott is also a shareholder in one of Kestrel's clients ("Kestrel Opportunities") and is therefore deemed to have a beneficial interest in Kestrel Opportunities' entire legal holding in ULS.

Following this transaction, Kestrel Opportunities holds (and consequently Mr Scott is deemed to have a beneficial interest in) 10,744,342 Shares in the Company, and other clients of Kestrel, in which Mr Scott has no beneficial interest hold 5,729,811 Shares in the Company.

On a combined basis, Kestrel indirectly holds voting rights over 16,474,153 Shares in the Company, which represents 25.40% per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

Kestrel's interest in the Shares in the Company is held through the following nominees:

Holding type Nominee No. of shares % of issued share capital Indirect Bank of New York Nominees Ltd 10,744,342 16.56% Indirect JIM Nominees Limited 1,167,569 1.80% Indirect Bank of New York Nominees Ltd 4,448,742 6.87% Indirect Bank of New York Nominees Ltd 113,500 0.17% For further information contact: ULS Technology plc +44 (0) 1844 262392

