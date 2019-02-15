ULTA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. - ULTA

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Ulta Beauty, Inc.
(NasdaqGS: ULTA).
On February 9, 2018, media reports revealed a consumer class action
lawsuit filed against Ulta based on a wide ranging scheme of reselling
returned, used products as new ones for years and that “dozens of…Ulta
employees from retail locations all over the country confirmed that
substantially similar practices also occurred at the Ulta stores where
they worked.” Then, on February 23, 2018, further media reports
recounted statements from a former Ulta employee of being pressured by
store managers to resell used products.
Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a
securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws, which is ongoing.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Ulta’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Ulta’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
