ULTA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. - ULTA

02/15/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ULTA).

On February 9, 2018, media reports revealed a consumer class action lawsuit filed against Ulta based on a wide ranging scheme of reselling returned, used products as new ones for years and that “dozens of…Ulta employees from retail locations all over the country confirmed that substantially similar practices also occurred at the Ulta stores where they worked.” Then, on February 23, 2018, further media reports recounted statements from a former Ulta employee of being pressured by store managers to resell used products.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Ulta’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Ulta’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Ulta shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ulta/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
