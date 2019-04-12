ULTA INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. - ULTA

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF continues its investigation into Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NasdaqGS:
ULTA).
On February 9, 2018, media reports revealed a consumer class action
lawsuit filed against Ulta based on a wide-ranging scheme involving
employees reselling returned, used products as new. Then, on February
23, 2018, further media reports recounted statements from a former Ulta
employee of being pressured by store managers to resell used products.
Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a
securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws, which is ongoing.
Recently, an Ulta shareholder filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit on
behalf of the Company against its current and former directors and
executives for breaches of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment stemming
from its widespread use of deceptive sales practices, failure to
disclose that information to shareholders, and selling off shares of
personal Ulta stock for proceeds of more than $97 million before the
adverse information became public knowledge.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Ulta’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Ulta’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
