Ulta Beauty : Announces Change to Board of Directors

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that Charles J.
Philippin will resign as non-executive Chairperson of the Board of
Directors of the Company effective September 30, 2018, due to medical
reasons. Robert F. DiRomualdo, a current director of the Company, will
become the non-executive Chairperson of the Board as of September 30th.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors and entire team at Ulta Beauty, I
would like to thank Charlie for his many contributions to the company,”
said Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer. “We regret that medical
issues prevent him from continuing his service and extend our best
wishes to him and his family.”
In connection with Mr. DiRomualdo becoming the non-executive Chairperson
of the Board of Directors, Michael R. MacDonald will replace him as
Chair of the Audit Committee.
