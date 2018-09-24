Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/24 10:00:01 pm
278.66 USD   -0.75%
10:04pULTA BEAUTY : Announces Change to Board of Directors
BU
09/13ULTA BEAUTY : keeping up with Kylie
AQ
09/10ULTA BEAUTY : Report
CO
Ulta Beauty : Announces Change to Board of Directors

09/24/2018 | 10:04pm CEST

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that Charles J. Philippin will resign as non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Company effective September 30, 2018, due to medical reasons. Robert F. DiRomualdo, a current director of the Company, will become the non-executive Chairperson of the Board as of September 30th.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and entire team at Ulta Beauty, I would like to thank Charlie for his many contributions to the company,” said Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer. “We regret that medical issues prevent him from continuing his service and extend our best wishes to him and his family.”

In connection with Mr. DiRomualdo becoming the non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Michael R. MacDonald will replace him as Chair of the Audit Committee.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is the largest beauty retailer in the United States and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. Since opening its first store in 1990, Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer providing All Things Beauty. All in One Place.™ The Company offers more than 20,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin and brow services. Ulta Beauty is recognized for its commitment to personalized service, fun and inviting stores and its industry-leading Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. As of August 4, 2018, Ulta Beauty operates 1,124 retail stores across 49 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 707 M
EBIT 2019 858 M
Net income 2019 658 M
Finance 2019 263 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,70
P/E ratio 2020 21,92
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capitalization 16 782 M
Chart ULTA BEAUTY
Duration : Period :
Ulta Beauty Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTA BEAUTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 282 $
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary N. Dillon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles J. Philippin Non-Executive Chairman
Scott M. Settersten CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Michelle Lynn Collins Independent Director
Robert F. DiRomualdo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTA BEAUTY25.53%17 020
LUXOTTICA GROUP10.65%32 258
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY20.37%10 960
NEXT14.92%9 491
DUFRY-18.63%6 713
GRANDVISION-3.36%6 277
