Ultimate Sports : Change of Registered Address

11 March 2020
Catena Group PLC
("Catena" or the "Company")
Change of registered address
Catena Group plc (AIM: CTNA), a UK based venture capital company focused upon acquiring or investing in companies operating in high growth industries, announces that the Company has changed its registered office to 30 City Road, London EC1Y 2AB.
For further information, please visit www.catenagroup.co.ukor contact:
|
Catena Group PLC
|
+44 (0)20 3744 0900
|
Matthew Farnum-Schneider
|
|
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nomad and Broker)
|
+44 (0)20 7894 7000
|
David Foreman/Michael Boot/Adam Dawes
|
|
St Brides (Financial PR)
|
+44 (0)20 7236 1177
|
Catherine Leftley/Beth Melluish
|
