Ultimate Sports : Change of Registered Address

11 March 2020

Catena Group PLC

("Catena" or the "Company")

Change of registered address

Catena Group plc (AIM: CTNA), a UK based venture capital company focused upon acquiring or investing in companies operating in high growth industries, announces that the Company has changed its registered office to 30 City Road, London EC1Y 2AB.

This announcement has been released by Matthew Farnum-Schneider, Chief Executive, on behalf of the Group.

