ULTIMATE SPORTS GROUP PLC

(WST)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/11 06:11:37 am
26 GBp   +1.96%
08:19aULTIMATE SPORTS : Change of Registered Address
PU
03/09ULTIMATE SPORTS : Holdings in Company
PU
03/09ULTIMATE SPORTS : Completion of Investment
PU
Ultimate Sports : Change of Registered Address

03/11/2020 | 08:19am EDT

11 March 2020

Catena Group PLC

("Catena" or the "Company")

Change of registered address

Catena Group plc (AIM: CTNA), a UK based venture capital company focused upon acquiring or investing in companies operating in high growth industries, announces that the Company has changed its registered office to 30 City Road, London EC1Y 2AB.

* ENDS *

This announcement has been released by Matthew Farnum-Schneider, Chief Executive, on behalf of the Group.

For further information, please visit www.catenagroup.co.ukor contact:

Catena Group PLC

+44 (0)20 3744 0900

Matthew Farnum-Schneider

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nomad and Broker)

+44 (0)20 7894 7000

David Foreman/Michael Boot/Adam Dawes

St Brides (Financial PR)

+44 (0)20 7236 1177

Catherine Leftley/Beth Melluish

Disclaimer

Catena Group plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 12:18:01 UTC
