Ultimovacs : Poster presentation at the 2020 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium

Oslo, 4 December 2019: Ultimovacs ASA ('Ultimovacs' or 'Company', ticker ULTIMO), a pharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies against cancer, announces that long-term results from a clinical study with UV1 in malignant melanoma will be presented during a poster session at the 2020 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium. The 2020 ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium will be held in Orlando, Florida, USA on 6-8 February, 2020. The poster will be presented on 7 February 2020. The poster is named 'A Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial Investigating the Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine UV1 in Combination with Ipilimumab in Patients with Malignant Melanoma: 4-year Survival Update'. The ASCO-SITC Clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium is a three-day meeting focused on clinical and translational research in immuno-oncology and the implications for clinical care. The symposium is organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). ASCO is a professional organization for physicians and oncology professionals caring for people with cancer. SITC is a professional society of scientists, academicians, researchers, clinicians, government representatives, and industry leaders from around the world dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. UV1 is a peptide-based vaccine inducing a specific T cell response against the universal cancer antigen telomerase. UV1 is being developed as a therapeutic cancer vaccine which may serve as a platform for use in combination with other immuno-oncology drugs which require an ongoing T cell response for their mode of action. For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact: Øyvind Kongstun Arnesen, CEO oeyvind.arnesen@ultimovacs.com, +47 469 33 810 Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO hans.eid@ultimovacs.com, +47 469 19 822

