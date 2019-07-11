Log in
Ultra Clean : To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

07/11/2019 | 08:31am EDT

HAYWARD, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced the Company will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after market close and will host a conference call and webcast the same day.

(PRNewsfoto/Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.)

The call will take place at 3:15 p.m. PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 10133370. For international replay numbers, please select from this link https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.  

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto
Vice President Investor Relations
rbennetto@uct.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-clean-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300883188.html

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
