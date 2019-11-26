HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced that management will host an Analyst Event on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from its corporate headquarters in Hayward, CA.

Conference Call and Webcast

The event will take place at 9:00 am PT and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 10136920. The Webcast, including presentation material, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

Vice President Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-clean-to-host-analyst-event-300965566.html

