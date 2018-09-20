Ultra Clean : UCT Announces Fire at Cinos Plant, Republic of Korea

HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT) ("UCT"), a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries, today announced that a fire occurred at a plant operated by our joint venture, Cinos Co., Ltd., in Balan, Republic of Korea at approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time. UCT is currently in the process of assessing the impact, although damage to the plant appears extensive.

The Company is working closely with the fire department and other local regulatory agencies to identify the cause of the fire and form a plan to mitigate any impact on its customers and employees. No additional details are available at this time.

