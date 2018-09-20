Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ultra Clean Holdings Inc    UCTT

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INC (UCTT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ultra Clean : UCT Announces Fire at Cinos Plant, Republic of Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 03:01am CEST

HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT) ("UCT"), a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries, today announced that a fire occurred at a plant operated by our joint venture, Cinos Co., Ltd., in Balan, Republic of Korea at approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time. UCT is currently in the process of assessing the impact, although damage to the plant appears extensive.   

(PRNewsfoto/Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.)

The Company is working closely with the fire department and other local regulatory agencies to identify the cause of the fire and form a plan to mitigate any impact on its customers and employees. No additional details are available at this time.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor and display related industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto
Vice President Investor Relations
(250) 370-9030
rbennetto@uct.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uct-announces-fire-at-cinos-plant-republic-of-korea-300715775.html

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INC
03:01aULTRA CLEAN : UCT Announces Fire at Cinos Plant, Republic of Korea
PR
09/05ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
08/31ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termina..
AQ
08/27ULTRA CLEAN : UCT Completes Acquisition of Quantum Global Technologies, LLC.
PR
08/08ULTRA CLEAN : Management's Discussion And Analysis of Financial Condition And Re..
AQ
08/07ULTRA CLEAN : Ambarella appoints new CFO
AQ
08/07ULTRA CLEAN : Ambarella Announces Appointment of Kevin C. Casey Eichler as Chief..
AQ
07/26ULTRA CLEAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07/26ULTRA CLEAN : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Semi stocks slip after analysts question Micron 
08/09Semi stocks slip after Morgan Stanley downgrade 
07/31Semi equipment stocks gain on KLA-Tencor earnings 
07/27Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) CEO Jim Scholhamer on Q2 2018 Results - Ear.. 
07/26Ultra Clean Holdings misses by $0.02, misses on revenue 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.