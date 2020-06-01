HAYWARD, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT) today announced that it will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference. The presentation webcast will take place at 8:20 am PT on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 and can be accessed at www.uct.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations shortly after the presentation.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

Vice President Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-clean-to-present-at-the-stifel-2020-virtual-cross-sector-insight-conference-301067981.html

SOURCE Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.