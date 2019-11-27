Ultra Electronics : Additional Listing

27 November 2019

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Additional Listing

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange ('LSE') for a block listing of 90,298 ordinary shares of 5p each to trade on the LSE and to be admitted to the Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. It is expected that admission will commence on 28 November 2019.

The shares will be issued and allocated as stated out of the following share option schemes:

Executive Share Option Plan - 72,778

US - Savings Related Share Option Plan - 17,520

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Alex Dent

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)208 813 4309