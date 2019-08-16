Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ultra Electronics    ULE   GB0009123323

ULTRA ELECTRONICS

(ULE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/15 11:35:10 am
2146 GBp   +0.37%
03:47aULTRA ELECTRONICS : Contract Win
PU
08/08ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Rises on us defence spending
AQ
08/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE ends six-day losing run though earnings disappoint
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ultra Electronics : Contract Win

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 03:47am EDT

Embargoed until 0700 16 August 2019

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

('Ultra' or 'the Group')

Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton DeLeon Springs Joint Venture (ERAPSCO) Awarded Not-To-Exceed $1.04B for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy Contract

Ultra ElectronicsHoldings plc(ULE) and Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLCannounce the award of an IDIQ contract valued at Not-to-Exceed amount of $1.04B to their ERAPSCO joint venture, for the manufacture of sonobuoys for the United States Navy. The contract provides the base year award of a five year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

ERAPSCO will provide production subcontracts in support of the USN FY19 base year delivery order in the amount of $75.75M and $75.26M to Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton. Production will take place at Sparton's DeLeon Springs, FL facility as well as Ultra's Columbia City, IN facility.

Simon Pryce, Chief Executive Officer of Ultra Electronics commented:

'I am very pleased that we have secured this important contract for Ultra and that we will continue to provide critical sensor capabilities to the US Navy for many years ahead. This contract is a reflection of the increased focus on anti-submarine warfare by the US Navy and ERAPSCO's strength and expertise in this area.'

William Toti, CEO of Sparton ECP commented:

'Hundreds of Sparton employees work tirelessly, day and night, with our Fleet Sailors always in mind. It's Sparton's great honor to provide both innovative technology and a stable industrial base for our undersea forces.'

Enquiries:

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

investor.relations@ultra-electronics.com

Simon Pryce, Chief Executive

Amitabh Sharma, Group Finance Director

020 8813 4307

Gabby Clinkard, Head of Investor Relations

07891 206239

MHP Communications

Tim Rowntree/Ollie Hoare/Luke Briggs

020 3128 8771

Further information about Ultra:

Ultra is a specialist international electrical and electronics engineering company. The Group operates predominantly in defence and other highly regulated markets with particular expertise in the maritime, and C3 (command, communication, and control including cyber) domains. Ultra is a sub-system and systems provider, focused on providing mission specific, bespoke solutions for its customers.

About Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC:

Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC, as a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of sonobuoy systems for the U.S. Navy, is a leader in technologies that align with the Defense Department's Undersea and Ground Warfare Technology roadmaps. Sparton's DeLeon Springs facility is uniquely qualified to handle projects for the Defense Department and Prime contractors in the design and manufacturing of engineered products.

NAVAIR Public Release 2019-625- Distribution Statement A

Disclaimer

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 07:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ULTRA ELECTRONICS
03:47aULTRA ELECTRONICS : Contract Win
PU
08/08ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Rises on us defence spending
AQ
08/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE ends six-day losing run though earnings disappoint
RE
08/07ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Interim results
PU
08/05ULTRA ELECTRONICS : s) in Company
PU
07/26ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Integrates Envitia Mapping Software Into TacViewC2 Platform
AQ
07/15ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Directorate Change
PU
06/10ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Two Weeks Until North America's Leading Soldier Modernizatio..
AQ
05/30ULTRA ELECTRONICS : Less Than 4 Weeks to Go Until the Future Soldier Technology ..
AQ
05/21ULTRA ELECTRONICS : 7 Briefings from Leading Vendors to be Delivered at the Futu..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 808 M
EBIT 2019 118 M
Net income 2019 64,4 M
Debt 2019 166 M
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,08x
EV / Sales2020 1,97x
Capitalization 1 513 M
Chart ULTRA ELECTRONICS
Duration : Period :
Ultra Electronics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRA ELECTRONICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 905,91  GBp
Last Close Price 2 142,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Charles Conrad Pryce Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Anthony Rice Chairman
Carlos Santiago Chief Operating Officer
Amitabh Sharma Group Finance Director & Director
Robert Walmsley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTRA ELECTRONICS64.77%1 833
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.74%107 250
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION42.63%104 188
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION49.13%61 152
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.02%52 107
RAYTHEON16.37%49 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group