ULTRA ELECTRONICS
1558.5 GBp   -1.55%
Ultra Electronics : Transaction in Own Shares

10/08/2018 | 04:48am EDT

8 October 2018

Transaction in own shares

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc ('Ultra') announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc as part of its buyback announced on 5 March 2018.

Date of purchase:

5 October 2018

Number of ordinary shares of 5 pence each purchased:

18,003

Highest price paid per share:

1581.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

1564.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

1575.2739p

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, Ultra will have 72,704,903 ordinary shares in issue and the total voting rights in Ultra will be 72,704,903. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Ultra under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

A full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2528D_1-2018-10-8.pdf

This announcement will also be available on Ultra's website at www.ultra-electronics.com.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

For further information contact:

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Cherise Trumper, Company Secretarial Assistant +44(0)20 8813 4313

About Ultra

Ultra Electronics is an internationally successful defence, security, transport and energy company with a long track record of development and growth. Ultra and Ultra's subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings (the 'Ultra Group') manage a portfolio of specialist capabilities generating innovative solutions to customer needs. Ultra applies electronic and software technologies in demanding and critical environments ranging from military applications, through safety-critical devices in aircraft, to nuclear controls and sensor measurement. These capabilities have seen the Ultra Group's highly-differentiated products contributing to a large number of platforms and programmes.

Ultra has world-leading positions in many of its specialist capabilities and, as an independent, non-threatening partner, is able to support all of the main prime contractors in its sectors. As a result of such positioning, Ultra's systems, equipment or services are often mission or safety-critical to the successful operation of the platform to which they contribute. In turn, this mission-criticality secures Ultra's positions for the long-term which underpins the superior financial performance of the Ultra Group.

Ultra offers support to its customers through the design, delivery and support phases of a programme. Ultra businesses have a high degree of operational autonomy where the local management teams are empowered to devise and implement competitive strategies that reflect their expertise in their specific niches. The Ultra Group has a small head office and executive team that provide to the individual businesses the same agile, responsive support that they provide to customers, as well as formulating Ultra's overarching, corporate strategy.

Across the Ultra Group's three divisions, Ultra operates in the following eight market segments:

· Aerospace ·

· C2ISR

· Land ·

· Nuclear

· Communications ·

· Infrastructure ·

· Maritime ·

· Underwater Warfare

Disclaimer

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 08:47:01 UTC
