Ultra Electronics : Transaction in Own Shares

8 October 2018

Transaction in own shares

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc ('Ultra') announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc as part of its buyback announced on 5 March 2018.

Date of purchase: 5 October 2018 Number of ordinary shares of 5 pence each purchased: 18,003 Highest price paid per share: 1581.00p Lowest price paid per share: 1564.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 1575.2739p

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, Ultra will have 72,704,903 ordinary shares in issue and the total voting rights in Ultra will be 72,704,903. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Ultra under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

A full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2528D_1-2018-10-8.pdf

This announcement will also be available on Ultra's website at www.ultra-electronics.com.

