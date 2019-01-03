Ultra Electronics : Transaction in Own Shares

3 January 2019

Transaction in own shares

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc ('Ultra') announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange as part of its buyback announced on 5 March 2018.

Date of purchase: 2 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares of 5 pence each purchased: 62,025 Highest price paid per share: 1,315.00p Lowest price paid per share: 1,269.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 1,290.2435p

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, Ultra will have 71,408,040 ordinary shares in issue and the total voting rights in Ultra will be 71,408,040. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Ultra under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

A full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0194M_1-2019-1-2.pdf

This announcement will also be available on Ultra's website at www.ultra-electronics.com.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

For further information contact:

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

Cherise Trumper, Company Secretarial Assistant +44(0)20 8813 4313

Further information about Ultra:

Ultra Electronics is a group of businesses which manage a portfolio of specialist capabilities, generating highly differentiated solutions and products in the defence & aerospace, security & cyber, transport and energy markets by applying electronic and software technologies in demanding and critical environments to meet customer needs.

Ultra has world-leading positions in many of its specialist capabilities and, as an independent, non-threatening partner, is able to support multiple prime contractors in each of its sectors.

Ultra's systems, equipment or services are often mission or safety-critical to the successful operation of the platform to which they contribute. In turn, this mission-criticality secures Ultra's positions for the long term which underpins the financial performance of the Group.

Ultra offers support to its customers through the design, delivery and support phases of a programme. Ultra businesses have a high degree of operational autonomy where the local management teams are empowered to devise and implement competitive strategies that reflect their expertise in their specific niches.

The Group has a flat structure and small head office and executive team that provide to the individual businesses the same agile, responsive support that the businesses provide to their customers. In addition this team formulates Ultra's overarching, corporate strategy.