Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ultra Petroleum Corp    UPL   CA9039142083

ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP

(UPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Commencement of Nasdaq Delisting Proceedings; Common Stock Expected to Begin Trading on the OTC Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:01am EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (“Ultra Petroleum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPL) today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) has initiated proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock, effective August 8, 2019, as a result of the Company not regaining compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued inclusion on Nasdaq based on Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The Company expects that its common stock will begin to trade on OTCQX beginning August 8, 2019 and expects to trade under the symbol “UPLC.”

After consideration of multiple factors, the Company’s board of directors determined that attempting to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirement be effecting a reverse stock split would not be in the best interest of the Company at this time. The transition to the OTC Markets will not affect the Company’s business operations. The Nasdaq will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to delist the Company’s common stock upon completion of applicable procedures. The Company will remain subject to the public reporting requirements of the SEC following the transfer.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an independent energy company engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production.

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement, including any opinions, forecasts, projections or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are or may be forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct and actual results may differ materially from those projected or reflected in such statements. In addition, certain risks and uncertainties inherent in our business as well as risks and uncertainties related to our operational and financial results are set forth in our filings with the SEC, particularly in the section entitled “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and from time to time in other filings made by the Company with the SEC. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, increased competition, the timing and extent of changes in prices for oil and gas, particularly in the areas where we own properties, conduct operations, and market our production, as well as the timing and extent of our success in discovering, developing, producing and estimating oil and gas reserves, our ability to successfully monetize the properties we are marketing, weather and government regulation, and the availability of oil field services, personnel and equipment.

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
303-708-9740, ext. 9898

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP
06:01aUltra Petroleum Corp. Announces Commencement of Nasdaq Delisting Proceedings;..
GL
07/11Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Termination of Exchange Offer for 7.125% Seni..
GL
06/24Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Extension of Early Participation Date, Withdr..
GL
06/17Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Extension of Early Participation Date and Wit..
GL
06/10Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Extension of Early Participation Date, Withdr..
GL
06/03Ultra Petroleum Corp. Provides Operational Update, Reaffirms 2019 Production ..
GL
06/03Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Further Extension of Early Participation Date..
GL
03/07Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results, Se..
GL
02/19Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces 2018 Year-End Reserves and Production, Reaffi..
GL
01/17Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Favorable Opinion for Company on Make-Whole L..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 776 M
EBIT 2019 301 M
Net income 2019 71,0 M
Debt 2019 1 976 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,84x
Capitalization 37,9 M
Chart ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP
Duration : Period :
Ultra Petroleum Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,20  $
Last Close Price 0,19  $
Spread / Highest target 890%
Spread / Average Target 525%
Spread / Lowest Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Bradley Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Evan S. Lederman Chairman
J. Jay Stratton Chief Operating Officer
David W. Honeyfield Chief Financial Officer
Stephen James McDaniel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP-74.74%38
CNOOC LTD7.89%74 457
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.55%65 765
EOG RESOURCES INC.-1.32%48 701
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.06%38 098
ANADARKO PETROLEUM68.89%36 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group