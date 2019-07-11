Ultra Petroleum Corp. Announces Termination of Exchange Offer for 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Petroleum Corp. ("Ultra Petroleum" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPL) today announced that it terminated its previously announced private offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Ultra Resources, Inc. (“Ultra Resources”), for new 9.00% Cash / 2.50% PIK Senior Secured Third Lien Notes due 2024 of Ultra Resources (the “Third Lien Notes”). All 2025 Notes previously tendered in the Exchange Offer and not validly withdrawn will be promptly returned to their respective holders. No 2025 Notes will be accepted for exchange and no Third Lien Notes will be issued.



About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an independent energy company engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company is listed on NASDAQ and trades under the ticker symbol “UPL”.

