Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc    RARE

ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC (RARE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ultragenyx Announces Approval of Mepsevii™ (vestronidase alfa) in Brazil for the Treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy, is the first treatment approved in 
Latin America for this rare genetic disease

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) has approved Mepsevii™ (vestronidase alfa) for the treatment of  Mucopolysaccharidosis VII (MPS VII; Sly syndrome) for patients of all ages.

“The approval of Mepsevii in Brazil is an important milestone, particularly for children with this progressive and debilitating disorder, and also for Ultragenyx because it marks the first regulatory clearance for this important medicine outside of the U.S. and Europe,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “Occurring less than one year after Mepsevii was approved in the U.S., this approval validates our strategic plan to rapidly expand into other regions of the world, including Latin America.”

Mepsevii was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2017 for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with MPS VII. In August 2018, the European Commission (EC) approved the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Mepsevii under exceptional circumstances for the treatment of non-neurological manifestations of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. With this decision, Mepsevii is approved in all 28 EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

About MPS VII
MPS VII is a progressive, rare, genetic, metabolic lysosomal storage disorder (LSD) caused by the deficiency of beta-glucuronidase, an enzyme required for the breakdown of the glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) dermatan sulphate, chondroitin sulphate and heparan sulphate. These complex GAG carbohydrates are a critical component of many tissues. The inability to properly break down GAGs leads to a progressive accumulation in many tissues and results in multisystem tissue and organ damage. MPS VII symptoms can include an abnormally coarsened face, pulmonary disease, cardiovascular complications, hepatosplenomegaly (in which the liver and spleen swell beyond their normal size), joint stiffness, short stature, cognitive impairment and the skeletal disease known as dysostosis multiplex.

MPS VII is one of the rarest MPS disorders, affecting an estimated 200 patients in the developed world.

About Mepsevii™ (vestronidase alfa)

INDICATION (IN THE U.S.)
Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis VII (MPS VII, Sly syndrome). The effect of Mepsevii on the central nervous system manifestations of MPS VII has not been determined.

U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information to know about Mepsevii?

  • A severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis has occurred with Mepsevii treatment, as early as the first dose.
  • Symptoms of an allergic reaction will be monitored closely while receiving Mepsevii and for 60 minutes after the infusion.
  • If anaphylaxis is experienced, the Mepsevii infusion will be immediately discontinued.

What are the possible side effects of Mepsevii?

  • The most common side effects of Mepsevii are:
    • Leakage of Mepsevii into the surrounding tissue during infusion
    • Diarrhea
    • Rash
    • Severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis)
    • Infusion site swelling
    • Swelling around the infusion site
    • Severe itching of the skin
  • One patient experienced a seizure during a fever while taking MEPSEVII.

Before receiving Mepsevii, doctors should be informed about all of medical conditions, including if:

  • One is pregnant, thinks she may be pregnant, or plans to become pregnant. There is not enough experience to know if Mepsevii may harm an unborn baby.
  • One is breastfeeding or plans to breastfeed. There is not enough experience to know if Mepsevii passes into breast milk. Women should talk with their doctor about the best way to feed their babies while receiving Mepsevii.

These are not all the possible side effects of Mepsevii. Doctors should be contacted for medical advice about side effects.

Side effects may be reported to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Side effects may also be reported to Ultragenyx at 1-888-756-8657.

Please see full United States Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information including serious side effects.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing to patients novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are no approved therapies.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the Company's website at www.ultragenyx.com.

Contact Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Investors & Media
Danielle Keatley
415-475-6876

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL
02:31pUltragenyx Announces Approval of Mepsevii™ (vestronidase alfa) in Brazi..
GL
10/09FDA, EMA to review Novartis' siponimod for secondary progressive MS
AQ
10/01ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL : to Present at Jefferies Gene Therapy Summit
AQ
09/27ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL : to Present at Jefferies Gene Therapy Summit
AQ
09/27Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Cohort 2 Results from Phase 1/2 Clinica..
GL
09/26ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL : to Present at Jefferies Gene Therapy Summit
AQ
09/19ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL : Expands Leadership Team and Appoints Dr. Wladimir Ho..
AQ
09/19ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL : appoints Dr. Wladimir Hogenhuis as COO
AQ
09/17ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fina..
AQ
09/17Ultragenyx Expands Leadership Team and Appoints Dr. Wladimir Hogenhuis as Chi..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Ultragenyx's DTX301 shows positive effect in OTC study 
09/17Ultragenyx appoints Dr. Wladimir Hogenhuis as COO 
09/10Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
09/05Gene therapy players under pressure 
08/29YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : ESPR Phase 3 Positive, FDA Rejects Volanesorsen, Ozemp.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 56,1 M
EBIT 2018 -390 M
Net income 2018 -227 M
Finance 2018 255 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 53,3x
EV / Sales 2019 28,1x
Capitalization 3 249 M
Chart ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC
Duration : Period :
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 84,8 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emil D. Kakkis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel G. Welch Non-Executive Chairman
Wladimir Hogenhuis Chief Operating Officer
Shalini Sharp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis Karl Huang Chief Technical Operations Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC33.23%3 249
GILEAD SCIENCES1.59%98 029
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.99%47 401
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.18%42 358
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.41.84%10 376
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC136.05%9 434
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.