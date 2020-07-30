Log in
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical : Corporate Presentation

07/30/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

Corporate Presentation

Legal Warning

Cautionary note regarding forward-lookingstatements: This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations and projections regarding our future operating results and financial performance, anticipated cost or expense reductions, plans with respect to commercializing our product and product candidates, our translational research program, expectations regarding our manufacturing capabilities, the expected timing of release of additional data for our product candidates, plans to initiate additional studies for product candidates and timing and design of these studies, plans regarding ongoing studies for existing programs, our liquidity position as of the most recent fiscal quarter end, expectations regarding the adequacy of clinical data to support marketing applications and approvals of product candidates, our intent to file, and potential timing and success of, marketing applications and other regulatory approvals, expectations regarding timing of receiving potential approval of product candidates, expectations regarding prevalence of patients, future regulatory interactions, and the value to be generated by our pipeline. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our reliance on our third party partner, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., for the supply of Crysvita, the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical trial activities, business and operating results, smaller than anticipated market opportunities for our products and product candidates, manufacturing risks, competition from other therapies or products, uncertainties related to insurance coverage and reimbursement status of our newly approved products, our evolving integrated commercial organization, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, such as the regulatory approval process, the timing of our regulatory filings the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the potential for substantial delays and risk that earlier study results may not be predictive of future study results, and other matters that could affect sufficiency of existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operations, the availability or commercial potential of our product and product candidates, and our ability to integrate acquired businesses, which are more fully described in our most recent Form 10-Q or Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in such reports. Any forward-looking statements made by us reflect our current views with respect to future events or to our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, our actual results may materially differ from our current expectations, estimates, and projections. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements made by us in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and we disclaim any intent, to update these statements to reflect actual results.

This presentation concerns commercial products as well as discussion of investigational drugs that are under preclinical and/or clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They are currently limited by Federal law to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

Ultragenyx, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Ultragenyx Gene Therapy, Mepsevii, Dojolvi and our logo are our trademarks. Any other trademarks appearing in these slides are the property of their respective holders.

2

Positioned for Significant Value Growth

Four Medicines Developed and Approved in 10 Years

Strong

Revenue

Drivers

Diverse

Portfolio

Financial Strength

  • Exceptional Crysvita launch continues
  • Growth potential with Dojolvi and Mepsevii
  • Broad clinical and preclinical pipeline
  • Gene therapy and mRNA platforms
  • $818M cash and investments at end of 2Q20
  • Surpassed $100M annual revenue in 2019

3

Building an Exceptional Rare Disease Company

Revenue

Commercial Products

Clinical Programs

Treatable Patient Population

Manufacturing

YE 2019 $104M

2

2

~25,000

CMO

2025 Approaching $1B

7+

5+

150,000+

Commercial Gene Therapy Plant & CMO

4

Four Approvals in Three Years, Two in June 2020

XLH

~48,000 patients

~2,000-4,000 patients

TIO

in developed world

in developed world

Bone / Endocrinology

2017

2018

2019

2020

Metabolic Genetics

MPS VII

~200 patients in

developed world

~8,000-14,000 patients

LC-FAOD

in developed world

5

Ultragenyx in 2025:

Potential for ~10x revenue growth in 5 years

~$1B Revenue

Revenue Growth Driven by Broad Portfolio

Current commercial products provide substantial, growing revenue foundation

  • Pipeline assets further accelerate growth trajectory (GSDIa, OTC, Wilson, Angelman)

2020

2025

6

Strong Crysvita Performance and Solid Financial

Base Drive Future Growth

1H20 Revenue

Crysvita in Ultragenyx Territories

$61.2M

North America Profit Share

57.0M

LatAm Product Sales

4.2M

Total Company Revenue1

$98.0M

  1. Includes Crysvita in EU territory, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and beginning in 2Q20 revenue from agreement with Daiichi Sankyo

2020 Crysvita Revenue Guidance2

Crysvita in Ultragenyx Territories

$125M to $140M

Adjusted YoY Growth3

58% to 77%

  1. Crysvita Revenue guidance is for Ultragenyx regions, which excludes non-cash royalty revenue in EU
  2. Excludes EU royalty revenue in 2019 and non-cash EU royalty revenue in 2020

Strong Capital Position Supported by Financial Discipline and New Partnerships

  • Cash balance4 as of 2Q20: $817.5 million
  • 20%+ reduction in net cash burn5 in 2020
  • Cash runway into at least mid-20236
  1. Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments as of June 30, 2020
  2. Net cash used in operations plus capital expenditures

7 6: Based on current business, excluding potential GeneTx option exercise

Diverse Clinical Pipeline Across Metabolic Indications

Additional >15 Preclinical Programs

Candidate

Description

IND

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Regulatory

Approved*

Est'd Patients in

Review

Dev. World

Anti-FGF23

XLH

~48,000

Monoclonal Antibody

TIO

~2,000 - 4,000

Enzyme Replacement

MPS 7

~200

Substrate

LC-FAOD

~8,000 - 14,000

Replacement

DTX301

AAV8-OTC

OTC

~10,000

Gene Transfer

DTX401

AAV8-G6Pase

GSDIa

~6,000

Gene Transfer

DTX201

AAV-FVIII

Hemophilia A

~144,000

Gene Transfer

UX701

AAV-ATP7B

Wilson

~50,000

Gene Transfer

GTX-102**

Antisense

Angelman

~60,000

Oligonucleotide

  • Crysvita is approved in the U.S., Canada, EU, and Brazil
  • Mepsevii is approved in the U.S., EU, and Brazil
  • Dojolvi is approved in the U.S.

8 ** Ultragenyx has an option to acquire GTX-102 from GeneTx

Protein Biologic

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

ASO / mRNA

Two Commercial Approvals in June 2020,

Additional Clinical Milestones in 2H20

0

1H20

2H201

Crysvita

TIO

U.S. FDA Approval (June 18)

Anti-FGF23 MAb

Dojolvi

LC-FAOD

U.S. FDA Approval (June 30)

Substrate Replacement

DTX301

OTC

Cohort 3 Data

AAV8 Gene Therapy

End of Phase 2 Meeting

Cohort 4 (Prophylactic Steroid) Data

DTX401

GSDIa

Cohort 3 (Confirmatory) Data

AAV8 Gene Therapy

End of Phase 2 Meeting

Early 2021

Phase 3 Initiation

GTX-1022

Angelman

IND Submission

ASO

Syndrome

Phase 1 Initiation

UX701

Wilson Disease

IND Submission

Gene Therapy

Partnership

GT Manufacturing

Daiichi Sankyo Partnership Announced

Technology

1: Barring potential delays due to COVID-19

Protein Biologic Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

ASO / mRNA

9 2: Ultragenyx has an option to acquire GeneTx (GTX-102)

Two Products Approved by U.S. FDA in June 2020

Tumor-Induced

Osteomalacia Indication

  • Approved by FDA on June 30, 2020 for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed LC-FAOD
  • Potential revenue expected to be modest in 2020 and will build over time
  • ~2,000 - 3,500 patients in the U.S.
  • Approved by FDA on June 18, 2020 for patients with TIO where the tumor cannot be surgically removed
  • Second indication for Crysvita following approval for XLH in 2018
  • ~500 - 1,000 patients in the U.S.

10

Launches leverage existing commercial

infrastructure with minor incremental expense

Dojolvi: First FDA-Approved Therapy for the Treatment of LC-FAOD

  • Indication: Treatment of pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed LC-FAOD
  • Key symptoms/prognosis:
    • Hypoglycemia, muscle rupture, heart failure
    • Mortality of >50%1; a cause of SIDS (newborn screened in U.S.)
  • Treating physicians: Metabolic geneticists, across 160 centers in the U.S.
  • U.S. prevalence: ~2,000 - 3,500
  • Regulatory Submissions: Canada, Brazil, EU discussions on going

11

1 J Inherit Metab Dis 2013;36:795-803

Crysvita for Tumor Induced Osteomalacia (TIO)

  • First approved therapy in the U.S. for patients with TIO who cannot undergo surgical removal of tumors
  • Second FDA-approvedindication for Crysvita, also approved for XLH
  • Key symptoms:
    • Muscle weakness, fatigue, bone pain, fractures
  • U.S. prevalence: ~500 - 1,000

Baseline

Week 144

Bone scan of a 52-year old man with TIO shows decreased

uptake over 144 weeks of burosumab treatment

12

Gene Therapy Programs and Platform

DTX301: AAV8 for OTC Deficiency

AAV8 gene therapy for stable expression of OTC

  • OTC Deficiency: X-linked urea cycle disorder, genetic defect in ammonia detoxification
  • Key symptoms/prognosis: Acute hyperammonemic episodes, adverse cognitive & neurological effects, hospitalizations, death
  • Treatment limited: Liver transplantation only curative, ammonia scavengers, protein restricted diet
  • WW prevalence: ~10,000, 80% late-onset

14

DTX301: Six of Nine Patients Responding

Now Including all 3 Patients in Cohort 3

  • Cohort 3: Responses from all three patients
    • Patient 7: Complete responder (off NH3 scavenger drugs and diet)
    • Patient 8: Responder (discontinued of one of two ammonia scavengers and modified diet)
    • Patient 9: Confirmed Responder (confirmed at week 24, not yet tapered medication or diet)
  • Cohorts 1 and 2: Long-termfollow-up of complete responders
    • Ureagenesis greater than 100% for 2 years and 1.5 years, respectively
    • Restricted protein diet and alternate pathway drugs discontinued for more than one year
    • Ammonia maintained within normal parameters throughout the long-termfollow-up period
    • Excellent clinical condition with no significant adverse events, hospitalizations, or events related to urea cycle disorders

15

DTX301: Responses Observed in All Dose Cohorts and Three Responders at Cohort 3 Dose

Cohort /

% Change in Ureagenesis

% Change in

Alternate Pathway

Patient # (Gender) /

Ammonia Levels

Dose

(baseline → after treatment,

Medication and

Response Status

Follow-Up Duration

(baseline → after

(GC/kg)

% normal1)

Diet Status

treatment, umol/L)

Cohort 1

1 (Male)

+53%

Normal levels

Off medications

Complete responder3

(2x1012 dose)

130 Weeks

(67% → 102%)

maintained

Liberalized diet

2 (Female)

+6%

92% decrease

No change

No response

104 Weeks

(52% → 55%)

(146 → 11)

+81%

3 (Male)

Normal levels

No change

No response

104 Weeks

(48% → 87%)

maintained

Cohort 2

4 (Male)

+79%

Normal levels

Off medications

Complete responder3

(6x1012 dose)

78 Weeks

(66%4 → 118%)

maintained

Liberalized diet

5 (Female)

-38%

Normal levels

No change

No response

78 Weeks

(19% → 12%)

maintained

6 (Female)

+218%

80% decrease

Tapering medication

Responder

78 Weeks

(20% → 64%)

(156 → 31 [Week 78])

Liberalizing diet

Cohort 3

7 (Female)

+79%

Normal levels

Off medications

Complete responder3

(1x1013 dose)

52 Weeks

(24% → 44%)

maintained

Liberalized diet

8 (Female)

?%2

90% decrease

Increased protein intake

Responder

and discontinuation of one

(consistent ammonia reduction;

36 Weeks

(66% → 25%)

(184 → 19 [Week 24])

of two ammonia scavengers

clinical benefit noted)

9 (Male)

+188%

Normal levels

No change yet

Responder (confirmed)

24 Weeks

(25%4 → 73%)

maintained

(still on steroids)

1 Normal rate of ureagenesis = 300 umol*kg/hr. 2 Aberrant high baseline ureagenesis values inconsistent with patient clinical severity making ureagenesis not interpretable.

16 3 Complete responder = biochemical effect sustained after discontinuation of alternate pathway medications and diet liberalization. 4 Baseline ureagenesis based on screening value.

DTX301: Safety Profile

  • No infusion-related or serious adverse events (AEs) have been reported to date
  • All reported AEs were grade 1-2
  • Six patients (two in Cohort 1, one in Cohort 2, and three in Cohort 3) experienced mild, asymptomatic ALT increases consistent with those seen in other AAV gene transfer clinical trials
    • ALT increases were managed and resolved with a protocol-specified, reactive, tapering regimen of oral corticosteroids administered in the outpatient setting

17

DTX301: Next Steps

  • Enrolling three additional patients in prophylactic steroid cohort at 1e13 dose
    • Dosing in this cohort is currently on hold due to COVID-19
  • Planning for Phase 3 study and continuing FDA discussions
    • Ammonia expected to be a primary endpoint based on FDA feedback

Prophylactic steroid cohort (1e13 dose) update

around the end of 20201

1: Barring potential delays due to COVID 19

18

DTX401: AAV8 for Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia

  • GSDIa: Defect in liver's ability to release glucose to the circulation due to G6Pase deficiency
  • Key symptoms/prognosis
    • Severe life-threatening hypoglycemia
    • Significant morbidity and mortality
    • Long-termliver and renal disease
    • Impaired growth and delayed puberty
    • Severe long-term complications (70-80% patients)
  • Treatment: Diet and cornstarch only
    • Keeps patients alive but not normal
    • Only curative approach is liver transplantation
  • WW prevalence: 6,000

19

Patient 3 Cornstarch when Travelling

BeforeAfter

"I don't think people can understand how fast the blood sugars fall. And the stress that these families have, knowing that if you oversleep or you miss your alarm clock, your child can die or have a seizure."

-David Weinstein, Director-Glycogen Storage Disease Program, Connecticut Children's Medical Center

DTX401: Treatment Protocol Changes

Lessons learned from earlier cohorts prompted the following changes to the protocol prior to dosing of patients in Cohort 3 (6x1012 GC/kg):

  • Reduced cornstarch dose at the start of the controlled fasting challenge (decreased from 35 grams to 5 grams)
  • Use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)
  • Implementation of an 'optimized' reactive steroid regimen

20

Substantial Reduction in Cornstarch Requirements for All Patients More Rapid Reductions in Cohort 3 by 12 Weeks

Percent Change from Baseline

20

― Cohort 1 ― Cohort 2 ― Cohort 3

0

Dotted lines denote unscheduled assessments

-20

pt 5 (-28%)

-40

pt 9 (-41%)

-60

pt 4 (-66%)

pt 2 (-63%)

pt 3 (-92%)

-80

pt 8 (-71%)

-100

pt 7 (-87%)

pt 6 (-100%)

pt 1 (-89%)

Baseline

12

24

Weeks 36

52

78

Week 12 Mean Reduction in Cornstarch

Cohort 1

38%

Cohort 2

14%

21

Cohort 3

57%

DTX401: Summary of Data

Dose Cohort 3

  • More rapid reductions in cornstarch requirements
  • CGM confirms early transgene expression and allows for timely and more accurate cornstarch reduction
  • 'Optimized' reactive steroid regimen more effectively mitigated ALT elevations

All Cohorts

  • All patients (n=9) have shown an improved response in time to hypoglycemia and decreased cornstarch requirements
  • Consistent and acceptable safety profile across all patients

22

DTX401: Next Steps

  • Collecting longer-term data from confirmatory Cohort 3
  • Planning for Phase 3 study and continuing FDA discussions
    • Cornstarch requirements, time to hypoglycemia during fast challenge, number of hypoglycemic events through CGM data, all important in evaluating glucose control

Longer-term Cohort 3 data

expected in second half of 20201

1: Barring potential delays due to COVID 19

23

UX701 for Wilson Disease

Second clinical program to utilize HeLa manufacturing system

  • Wilson Disease: Causes copper to accumulate in liver, brain and other vital organs
  • Key symptoms/prognosis: Liver failure, neurological deterioration, death
  • Standard of Care: Chelation therapy and dietary restriction
    • Many patients still experience liver and neurological deterioration

Untreated KO Mice

1x1011 GC Treated Mice

Reduced liver copper accumulation leading to improved

liver pathology in preclinical models

Reduction in Liver Cu Levels

Increase in Ceruloplasmin

  • WW prevalence: >50,000
  • IND planned by end of 2020

24

Liver copper (µg/g dry weight)

800

600

400

200

0

0.6

min90at nm)540

0.4

Abs (OD

0.2

0.0

WD

DelA

WT

WD

DelA

WT

Gene Therapy Manufacturing Platforms:

Optimized for Scalability and Efficiency

HeLa PCL enables reproducible and consistent commercial-scale manufacturing at lower COGS

HemA in the clinic and

planned for Wilson

2,000L

HEK293 Suspension/Transfection

OTC and GSDIa in the clinic;

GSDIa will transition to HeLa

25

4 x 200L

GSDIa and OTC will transition to in-house manufacturing facility in early commercial stages

Gene Therapy Manufacturing Platform:

Strategic Partnership with Daiichi Sankyo

  • Initial $200M upfront
    - $125M cash and $75M via equity investment
  • Additional $25M in milestones upon completion of tech transfer
  • Option to co-develop and co-commercialize Daiichi Sankyo's rare disease programs in this partnership
  • Retained the right to use manufacturing technology for current and future indications, including additional partnering
  • Non-exclusivelicense to gene therapy manufacturing patents and know-how
    • Covers both HeLa PCL and HEK293 transient transfection platforms
  • Excluded from developing for OTC, GSDIa, Wilson, and certain other indications
  • Ultragenyx to provide strategic consultation on gene therapy and rare diseases

26

Positive, Clinically Effective HemA Data from the HeLa Platform

Out-licensed program to Bayer validates Ultragenyx HeLa system

Positive data from first three dose cohorts

    • Data from six patients, two at each dose
  • Clinically meaningful Factor VIII levels in one patient in Cohort 1 and all patients at higher doses
    • No spontaneous bleeds in Cohort 3 after reaching full expression and discontinuing prophylaxis
  • Favorable safety results
    • ALT/AST elevations observed in one patient in Cohort 2 and both in Cohort 3
    • Managed with tapering course of corticosteroids
  • Dose escalation ongoing

Factor VIII Expression Levels

(Chromogenic assay; % normal)

Dose 1: 5e12 GC/kg

Dose 2: 1e13 GC/kg

Dose 3: 2e13 GC/kg

27

Pipe et al. International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), July 2020

GTX-102 Program for Angelman Syndrome

Partnership to develop GeneTx's antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)

GTX-102 for Angelman Syndrome

ASO to activate paternal expression of missing enzyme

  • Angelman Syndrome: Neurogenetic disorder caused by loss of expression of UBE3A gene
  • Key symptoms/prognosis: Lack of speech, cognitive impairment, motor dysfunction, seizures, sleep disorder
    • Not neurodegenerative, potential for reversal of symptoms
  • No approved treatments
  • WW prevalence: ~60,000
  • Partnership: Ultragenyx has option to acquire GeneTx after Phase 1/2 completion
  • Phase 1/2 Study: First in human, intrathecal intra- patient dose escalating, open-label study
    • Initial data anticipated first half of 2021

29

GTX-102 for Angelman

ASO designed to activate the paternal gene

Before Tx with GTX-102

  • Deletion or mutation preventing maternal gene expression
  • Loss of expression of UBE3A gene
  • Father's copy silent (not expressed)

Post Tx with GTX-102

ASO activates the normally silenced paternal UBE3A gene to make UBE3A protein from the father's copy of the gene

UBE3A Gene

UBE3A protein

UBE3A antisense transcript (UBE3A-AS)

UBE3A Gene

UBE3A protein

GTX102

30

Preclinical Proof of Concept: Specific ASO Discovered with Potent Impact on Releasing Paternal Gene Expression

Human Neuronal Stem Cells

UBE3A-AS knockdown by nearly 100% in human AS neurons after treatment with GTX-102 in vitro. Direct correlation with UBE3A RNA supporting robust reactivation of the paternal UBE3A gene.

Relative Expression of RNA after GTX-102 Exposure

in Cultured AS Neurons

100%

Relative RNA Expression

Non-Human Primates

Single-dose of GTX-102 in wild type monkeys demonstrates substantially increased paternal UBE3A gene expression in key brain region. Additional NHP data show broad brain distribution of antisense knockdown.

Relative Increase of Paternal UBE3A Expression in

Motor Cortex after Single Dose of GTX-102

~30% of normal maternal expression

0

31

Dindot et al., manuscript in preparation

Building a Diversified Commercial Rare Disease Company

2010 - 2019

  • $100M revenue in 2019
  • 2 approved products
  • 9 clinical programs
  • 34 clinical studies
  • 14+ preclinical programs

32

2020

Commercial Business

  • Crysvita TIO and Dojolvi approved in June
    Pipeline Development
  • OTC and GSDIa data
  • Angelman and Wilson Disease INDs

2021 - 2025+

  • 10x revenue growth by 2025, approaching $1B revenue
  • 7+ approved products
  • 6+ programs with pivotal data
  • GMP gene therapy manufacturing plant
  • Robust pipeline

Appendix

33

DTX401: Cohort 3 Baseline Time to Hypoglycemia 48% Less Than Baseline of Prior Cohorts

Mean duration of baseline controlled fasting challenge, hours

5

4

4.5

Hours

3

2

2.3

1

0

Cohorts 1 and 2 (35 grams)

Cohort 3 (5 grams)

  • Reduced cornstarch dose at the start of the controlled fasting challenge in Cohort 3 avoided hyperinsulinemic responses observed in Cohorts 1 and 2

34

DTX401: Early Transgene Expression Revealed by CGM

Day -3 Prior to DTX401 Dose

  • Periods of hyperglycemia followed by drops in glucose

Day +4 After DTX401 Dose

  • As transgene expression begins post-DTX401 dose, prolonged periods of severe hyperglycemia are followed by hyperinsulinemic responses resulting in severe drops in glucose

250

Glucose level

Drops in glucose

Patient #9

mg/dL

200

Hyperglycemia

Hyperglycemia

150

Glucose,

100

Euglycemic range

50

0

0

2

4

6

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

24

250

Prolonged and more frequent periods of severe hyperglycemia

Very steep drops in glucose due to hyperinsulinemic response

mg/dL

200

150

Glucose,

100

Euglycemic range

50

0

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

24

0

2

4

6

8

Hour

DTX401: All Patients in Cohort 3 Experienced Increased Time To Hypoglycemia

Duration of Controlled Fasting Challenge, Hours

36

5

Patient #7

4

+167%

3

2

1

0

0

2

4

6

8 10 12 14

5

Patient #8

4

+23%

3

2

1

0

0

2

4

6

8 10 12 14

Study Week

300

U/L

200

(ALT),

100

Aminotransferase

0

300

200

Alanine

100

0

Duration of Controlled

Fasting Challenge, Hours

5

Patient #9

300

Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT), U/L

4

+60%

3

200

2

100

1

0

0

2

4

6

8 10 12 14

0

Study Week

  • All three patients received an optimized reactive steroid regimen at approximately week 4
  • Patient 8 had an asymptomatic and transient rise in ALT

Female ALT Upper Limit of Normal, 33 U/L

Male ALT Upper Limit of Normal, 40 U/L

Key Licenses & Intellectual Property

Product

License

US Intellectual Property Rights/Royalties

CRYSVITA®

KKC

Anti-FGF23 antibodies and use for treatment of XLH and TIO (2022-2032)1

(XLH, TIO)

Q2W dosing for treatment of FGF23-associated hypophosphatemic disorders (2035)

See discussion of KKC license and collaboration in annual report for royalty summary

MEPSEVII®

St. Louis University (Know-How)

Low single-digit royalty until expiration of orphan drug exclusivity

(MPS 7)

N/A (IP Owned by Ultragenyx)

Recombinant human GUS (rhGUS) and use for treatment of MPS7 (2035)

Dojolvi™

Baylor Research Institute (BRI)

Compositions comprising triheptanoin (2020-2029)1

(LC-FAOD)

Use of triheptanoin for treatment of LC-FAOD (2020)

Mid single-digit royalty

DTX301

Sub-License from REGENXBIO

AAV8 Capsid (2022-2024)

(OTC Deficiency)

of UPENN IP

Recombinant vectors comprising codon-optimized OTC gene (2035)

Low to mid single-digit royalty

DTX401

Sub-License from REGENXBIO

AAV8 Capsid (2022-2024)

(GSDIa)

of UPENN IP

Low to mid single-digit royalty

NIH

Recombinant vectors comprising codon-optimized G6Pase gene (2034)

(Non-Exclusive)

Low single-digit royalty

DTX201

Sub-License from REGENXBIO

Hu37 Capsid (2024)

(Hemophilia A)

of UPENN IP

Recombinant vectors comprising codon-optimized Factor VIII gene (Pending; 2037)

Low to mid single-digit royalty

37

1Includes projected U.S. patent term extension

Revenue to Ultragenyx Maintained After

Transition from Profit Share to Royalty in U.S.

Profit Share through 2023

Royalty mid to high 20% from KKC

U.S.

Ultragenyx Revenue

Prevalence:

12,000

Year 5

Year 10+

Revenue sustained through profit share transition

U.S. AND CANADA

LATIN AMERICA

EUROPE

KKC books sales

Ultragenyx

KKC commercializes

Commercialization

50/50 profit share for 5 years then tiered revenue share

commercializes and

and books sales

Shared commercial activities over time

books sales

Up to 10% non-cash

Royalties

After 5 years, tiered revenue share in mid to high 20%

Low single-digit royalty

revenue1 to Ultragenyx

range to Ultragenyx after profit share period

to KKC

after Royalty Pharma

transaction

Commercial

KKC supplies:

KKC supplies: 35% of

net sales through 2022,

NA

supply

35% of net sales through 2022, 30% thereafter

30% thereafter

  1. Beginning January 1, 2020, the company no longer receives cash payments from the EU territory royalty until the respective threshold amount is met pursuant to the Royalty Pharma transaction. The company remains, however, contractually entitled to the royalties from KKC and will continue recognizing the Crysvita EU territory royalties in total

38 revenues as "non-cash revenue" since the associated cash proceeds will be remitted to Royalty Pharma.

Crysvita® Exclusivity Summary

XLH Orphan

TIO Orphan

Biologics

Crysvita

Q2W

Exclusivity

Exclusivity

Exclusivity

CoM Patent

Dosing Patent

United States

2025

2027

2030

2032*

2035

2018

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

2032

2034

2036

20282033* 2035

Europe

XLH Orphan +

Crysvita CoM

Q2W Dosing

D&M Exclusivity

Patent

(Pending)

39

*Includes projected US PTE and EU SPC awards

Mepsevii® Exclusivity Summary

MPS7 Orphan

Biologics

Mepsevii

Exclusivity

Exclusivity

CoM Patent

United States

2024

2029

2035

2018

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

2032

2034

2036

2028

2035

Europe

Mepsevii

MPS7 Orphan +

D&M Exclusivity

CoM Patent

40

Dojolvi™ Exclusivity Summary

NCE

LC-FAOD Orphan

Dojolvi CoM

Ultrapure Dojolvi

Exclusivity

Exclusivity

Patent

(Pending)

United States

2025

2027

2029*

2034

2018

2020

2022

2024

2026

2028

2030

2032

2034

2036

Est. LC-FAOD

2034

Orphan & D&M

Europe

Exclusivity

Ultrapure Dojolvi

(Pending)

41

*Includes projected U.S. PTE award

Disclaimer

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
