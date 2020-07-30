Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical : Corporate Presentation

Cautionary note regardingforward-lookingstatements: This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations and projections regarding our future operating results and financial performance, anticipated cost or expense reductions, plans with respect to commercializing our product and product candidates, our translational research program, expectations regarding our manufacturing capabilities, the expected timing of release of additional data for our product candidates, plans to initiate additional studies for product candidates and timing and design of these studies, plans regarding ongoing studies for existing programs, our liquidity position as of the most recent fiscal quarter end, expectations regarding the adequacy of clinical data to support marketing applications and approvals of product candidates, our intent to file, and potential timing and success of, marketing applications and other regulatory approvals, expectations regarding timing of receiving potential approval of product candidates, expectations regarding prevalence of patients, future regulatory interactions, and the value to be generated by our pipeline. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our reliance on our third party partner, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., for the supply of Crysvita, the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical trial activities, business and operating results, smaller than anticipated market opportunities for our products and product candidates, manufacturing risks, competition from other therapies or products, uncertainties related to insurance coverage and reimbursement status of our newly approved products, our evolving integrated commercial organization, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, such as the regulatory approval process, the timing of our regulatory filings the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the potential for substantial delays and risk that earlier study results may not be predictive of future study results, and other matters that could affect sufficiency of existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operations, the availability or commercial potential of our product and product candidates, and our ability to integrate acquired businesses, which are more fully described in our most recent Form 10-Q or Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in such reports. Any forward-looking statements made by us reflect our current views with respect to future events or to our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, our actual results may materially differ from our current expectations, estimates, and projections. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements made by us in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and we disclaim any intent, to update these statements to reflect actual results.
This presentation concerns commercial products as well as discussion of investigational drugs that are under preclinical and/or clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They are currently limited by Federal law to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.
Ultragenyx, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Ultragenyx Gene Therapy, Mepsevii, Dojolvi and our logo are our trademarks. Any other trademarks appearing in these slides are the property of their respective holders.
Positioned for Significant Value Growth
Four Medicines Developed and Approved in 10 Years
Strong
Revenue
Drivers
Diverse
Portfolio
Financial Strength
Exceptional Crysvita launch continues
Growth potential with Dojolvi and Mepsevii
Broad clinical and preclinical pipeline
Gene therapy and mRNA platforms
$818M cash and investments at end of 2Q20
Surpassed $100M annual revenue in 2019
Building an Exceptional Rare Disease Company
Revenue
Commercial Products
Clinical Programs
Treatable Patient Population
Manufacturing
YE 2019 $104M
2
2
~25,000
CMO
2025 Approaching $1B
7+
5+
150,000+
Commercial Gene Therapy Plant & CMO
Four Approvals in Three Years, Two in June 2020
XLH
~48,000 patients
~2,000-4,000 patients
TIO
in developed world
in developed world
Bone / Endocrinology
2017
2018
2019
2020
Metabolic Genetics
MPS VII
~200 patients in
developed world
~8,000-14,000 patients
LC-FAOD
in developed world
Ultragenyx in 2025:
Potential for ~10x revenue growth in 5 years
~$1B Revenue
Revenue Growth Driven by Broad Portfolio
• Current commercial products provide substantial, growing revenue foundation
Pipeline assets further accelerate growth trajectory (GSDIa, OTC, Wilson, Angelman)
2020
2025
Strong Crysvita Performance and Solid Financial
Base Drive Future Growth
1H20 Revenue
Crysvita in Ultragenyx Territories
$61.2M
North America Profit Share
57.0M
LatAm Product Sales
4.2M
Total Company Revenue1
$98.0M
Includes Crysvita in EU territory, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and beginning in 2Q20 revenue from agreement with Daiichi Sankyo
2020 Crysvita Revenue Guidance2
Crysvita in Ultragenyx Territories
$125M to $140M
Adjusted YoY Growth3
58% to 77%
Crysvita Revenue guidance is for Ultragenyx regions, which excludes non-cash royalty revenue in EU
Excludes EU royalty revenue in 2019 and non-cash EU royalty revenue in 2020
Strong Capital Position Supported by Financial Discipline and New Partnerships
Cash balance4 as of 2Q20: $817.5 million
20%+ reduction in net cash burn5 in 2020
Cash runway into at least mid-20236
Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments as of June 30, 2020
Net cash used in operations plus capital expenditures
7 6: Based on current business, excluding potential GeneTx option exercise
Diverse Clinical Pipeline Across Metabolic Indications
Additional >15 Preclinical Programs
Candidate
Description
IND
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Regulatory
Approved*
Est'd Patients in
Review
Dev. World
Anti-FGF23
XLH
~48,000
Monoclonal Antibody
TIO
~2,000 - 4,000
Enzyme Replacement
MPS 7
~200
Substrate
LC-FAOD
~8,000 - 14,000
Replacement
DTX301
AAV8-OTC
OTC
~10,000
Gene Transfer
DTX401
AAV8-G6Pase
GSDIa
~6,000
Gene Transfer
DTX201
AAV-FVIII
Hemophilia A
~144,000
Gene Transfer
UX701
AAV-ATP7B
Wilson
~50,000
Gene Transfer
GTX-102**
Antisense
Angelman
~60,000
Oligonucleotide
Crysvita is approved in the U.S., Canada, EU, and Brazil
Mepsevii is approved in the U.S., EU, and Brazil
Dojolvi is approved in the U.S.
8 ** Ultragenyx has an option to acquire GTX-102 from GeneTx
Protein Biologic
Small Molecule
Gene Therapy
ASO / mRNA
Two Commercial Approvals in June 2020,
Additional Clinical Milestones in 2H20
0
1H20
2H201
Crysvita
TIO
U.S. FDA Approval (June 18)
Anti-FGF23 MAb
Dojolvi
LC-FAOD
U.S. FDA Approval (June 30)
Substrate Replacement
DTX301
OTC
Cohort 3 Data
AAV8 Gene Therapy
End of Phase 2 Meeting
Cohort 4 (Prophylactic Steroid) Data
DTX401
GSDIa
Cohort 3 (Confirmatory) Data
AAV8 Gene Therapy
End of Phase 2 Meeting
Early 2021
Phase 3 Initiation
GTX-1022
Angelman
IND Submission
ASO
Syndrome
Phase 1 Initiation
UX701
Wilson Disease
IND Submission
Gene Therapy
Partnership
GT Manufacturing
Daiichi Sankyo Partnership Announced
Technology
1: Barring potential delays due to COVID-19
Protein Biologic Small Molecule
Gene Therapy
ASO / mRNA
92: Ultragenyx has an option to acquire GeneTx (GTX-102)
Two Products Approved by U.S. FDA in June 2020
Tumor-Induced
Osteomalacia Indication
Approved by FDA on June 30, 2020 for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed LC-FAOD
Potential revenue expected to be modest in 2020 and will build over time
~2,000 - 3,500 patients in the U.S.
Approved by FDA on June 18, 2020 for patients with TIO where the tumor cannot be surgically removed
Second indication for Crysvita following approval for XLH in 2018
~500 - 1,000 patients in the U.S.
Launches leverage existing commercial
infrastructure with minor incremental expense
Dojolvi: First FDA-Approved Therapy for the Treatment of LC-FAOD
Indication: Treatment of pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed LC-FAOD
Key symptoms/prognosis:
Hypoglycemia, muscle rupture, heart failure
Mortality of >50%1; a cause of SIDS (newborn screened in U.S.)
Treating physicians: Metabolic geneticists, across 160 centers in the U.S.
U.S. prevalence:~2,000 - 3,500
Regulatory Submissions:Canada, Brazil, EU discussions on going
1 J Inherit Metab Dis 2013;36:795-803
Crysvita for Tumor Induced Osteomalacia (TIO)
First approved therapy in the U.S. for patients with TIO who cannot undergo surgical removal of tumors
SecondFDA-approvedindication for Crysvita, also approved for XLH
Key symptoms:
Muscle weakness, fatigue, bone pain, fractures
U.S. prevalence:~500 - 1,000
Baseline
Week 144
Bone scan of a 52-year old man with TIO shows decreased
Treatment limited: Liver transplantation only curative, ammonia scavengers, protein restricted diet
WW prevalence: ~10,000, 80% late-onset
DTX301: Six of Nine Patients Responding
Now Including all 3 Patients in Cohort 3
Cohort 3: Responses from all three patients
Patient 7: Complete responder (off NH3 scavenger drugs and diet)
Patient 8: Responder (discontinued of one of two ammonia scavengers and modified diet)
Patient 9: Confirmed Responder (confirmed at week 24, not yet tapered medication or diet)
Cohorts 1 and 2: Long-termfollow-up of complete responders
Ureagenesis greater than 100% for 2 years and 1.5 years, respectively
Restricted protein diet and alternate pathway drugs discontinued for more than one year
Ammonia maintained within normal parameters throughout the long-termfollow-up period
Excellent clinical condition with no significant adverse events, hospitalizations, or events related to urea cycle disorders
15
DTX301: Responses Observed in All Dose Cohorts and Three Responders at Cohort 3 Dose
Cohort /
% Change in Ureagenesis
% Change in
Alternate Pathway
Patient # (Gender) /
Ammonia Levels
Dose
(baseline → after treatment,
Medication and
Response Status
Follow-Up Duration
(baseline → after
(GC/kg)
% normal1)
Diet Status
treatment, umol/L)
Cohort 1
1 (Male)
+53%
Normal levels
Off medications
Complete responder3
(2x1012 dose)
130 Weeks
(67% → 102%)
maintained
Liberalized diet
2 (Female)
+6%
92% decrease
No change
No response
104 Weeks
(52% → 55%)
(146 → 11)
+81%
3 (Male)
Normal levels
No change
No response
104 Weeks
(48% → 87%)
maintained
Cohort 2
4 (Male)
+79%
Normal levels
Off medications
Complete responder3
(6x1012 dose)
78 Weeks
(66%4 → 118%)
maintained
Liberalized diet
5 (Female)
-38%
Normal levels
No change
No response
78 Weeks
(19% → 12%)
maintained
6 (Female)
+218%
80% decrease
Tapering medication
Responder
78 Weeks
(20% → 64%)
(156 → 31 [Week 78])
Liberalizing diet
Cohort 3
7 (Female)
+79%
Normal levels
Off medications
Complete responder3
(1x1013 dose)
52 Weeks
(24% → 44%)
maintained
Liberalized diet
8 (Female)
?%2
90% decrease
Increased protein intake
Responder
and discontinuation of one
(consistent ammonia reduction;
36 Weeks
(66% → 25%)
(184 → 19 [Week 24])
of two ammonia scavengers
clinical benefit noted)
9 (Male)
+188%
Normal levels
No change yet
Responder (confirmed)
24 Weeks
(25%4 → 73%)
maintained
(still on steroids)
1 Normal rate of ureagenesis = 300 umol*kg/hr. 2 Aberrant high baseline ureagenesis values inconsistent with patient clinical severity making ureagenesis not interpretable.
163 Complete responder = biochemical effect sustained after discontinuation of alternate pathway medications and diet liberalization. 4 Baseline ureagenesis based on screening value.
DTX301: Safety Profile
No infusion-related or serious adverse events (AEs) have been reported to date
All reported AEs were grade 1-2
Six patients (two in Cohort 1, one in Cohort 2, and three in Cohort 3) experienced mild, asymptomatic ALT increases consistent with those seen in other AAV gene transfer clinical trials
ALT increases were managed and resolved with a protocol-specified, reactive, tapering regimen of oral corticosteroids administered in the outpatient setting
DTX301: Next Steps
Enrolling three additional patients in prophylactic steroid cohort at 1e13 dose
Dosing in this cohort is currently on hold due to COVID-19
Planning for Phase 3 study and continuing FDA discussions
Ammonia expected to be a primary endpoint based on FDA feedback
Prophylactic steroid cohort (1e13 dose) update
around the end of 20201
1: Barring potential delays due to COVID 19
DTX401: AAV8 for Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia
GSDIa: Defect in liver's ability to release glucose to the circulation due to G6Pase deficiency
Key symptoms/prognosis
Severe life-threatening hypoglycemia
Significant morbidity and mortality
Long-termliver and renal disease
Impaired growth and delayed puberty
Severe long-term complications (70-80% patients)
Treatment: Diet and cornstarch only
Keeps patients alive but not normal
Only curative approach is liver transplantation
WW prevalence:6,000
19
Patient 3 Cornstarch when Travelling
BeforeAfter
"I don't think people can understand how fast the blood sugars fall. And the stress that these families have, knowing that if you oversleep or you miss your alarm clock, your child can die or have a seizure."
-David Weinstein, Director-Glycogen Storage Disease Program, Connecticut Children's Medical Center
DTX401: Treatment Protocol Changes
Lessons learned from earlier cohorts prompted the following changes to the protocol prior to dosing of patients in Cohort 3 (6x1012 GC/kg):
Reduced cornstarch dose at the start of the controlled fasting challenge (decreased from 35 grams to 5 grams)
Use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)
Implementation of an 'optimized' reactive steroid regimen
20
Substantial Reduction in Cornstarch Requirements for All Patients More Rapid Reductions in Cohort 3 by 12 Weeks
Percent Change from Baseline
20
― Cohort 1 ― Cohort 2― Cohort 3
0
Dotted lines denote unscheduled assessments
-20
pt 5 (-28%)
-40
pt 9 (-41%)
-60
pt 4 (-66%)
pt 2 (-63%)
pt 3 (-92%)
-80
pt 8 (-71%)
-100
pt 7 (-87%)
pt 6 (-100%)
pt 1 (-89%)
Baseline
12
24
Weeks 36
52
78
Week 12 Mean Reduction in Cornstarch
Cohort 1
38%
Cohort 2
14%
Cohort 3
57%
DTX401: Summary of Data
Dose Cohort 3
More rapid reductions in cornstarch requirements
CGM confirms early transgene expression and allows for timely and more accurate cornstarch reduction
'Optimized' reactive steroid regimen more effectively mitigated ALT elevations
All Cohorts
All patients (n=9) have shown an improved response in time to hypoglycemia and decreased cornstarch requirements
Consistent and acceptable safety profile across all patients
DTX401: Next Steps
Collecting longer-term data from confirmatory Cohort 3
Planning for Phase 3 study and continuing FDA discussions
Cornstarch requirements, time to hypoglycemia during fast challenge, number of hypoglycemic events through CGM data, all important in evaluating glucose control
Longer-term Cohort 3 data
expected in second half of 20201
1: Barring potential delays due to COVID 19
UX701 for Wilson Disease
Second clinical program to utilize HeLa manufacturing system
Wilson Disease: Causes copper to accumulate in liver, brain and other vital organs
Key symptoms/prognosis:Liver failure, neurological deterioration, death
Standard of Care:Chelation therapy and dietary restriction
Many patients still experience liver and neurological deterioration
Untreated KO Mice
1x1011 GC Treated Mice
Reduced liver copper accumulation leading to improved
liver pathology in preclinical models
Reduction in Liver Cu Levels
Increase in Ceruloplasmin
WW prevalence:>50,000
IND planned by end of 2020
24
Liver copper (µg/g dry weight)
800
600
400
200
0
0.6
min90at nm)540
0.4
Abs (OD
0.2
0.0
WD
DelA
WT
WD
DelA
WT
Gene Therapy Manufacturing Platforms:
Optimized for Scalability and Efficiency
HeLa PCL enables reproducible and consistent commercial-scale manufacturing at lower COGS
HemA in the clinic and
planned for Wilson
2,000L
HEK293 Suspension/Transfection
OTC and GSDIa in the clinic;
GSDIa will transition to HeLa
25
4 x 200L
GSDIa and OTC will transition to in-house manufacturing facility in early commercial stages
Gene Therapy Manufacturing Platform:
Strategic Partnership with Daiichi Sankyo
Initial $200M upfront - $125M cash and $75M via equity investment
Additional $25M in milestones upon completion of tech transfer
Option to co-develop and co-commercialize Daiichi Sankyo's rare disease programs in this partnership
Retained the right to use manufacturing technology for current and future indications, including additional partnering
Non-exclusivelicense to gene therapy manufacturing patents and know-how
Covers both HeLa PCL and HEK293 transient transfection platforms
Excluded from developing for OTC, GSDIa, Wilson, and certain other indications
Ultragenyx to provide strategic consultation on gene therapy and rare diseases
26
Positive, Clinically Effective HemA Data from the HeLa Platform
Out-licensed program to Bayer validates Ultragenyx HeLa system
Positive data from first three dose cohorts
Data from six patients, two at each dose
Clinically meaningful Factor VIII levels in one patient in Cohort 1 and all patients at higher doses
No spontaneous bleeds in Cohort 3 after reaching full expression and discontinuing prophylaxis
Favorable safety results
ALT/AST elevations observed in one patient in Cohort 2 and both in Cohort 3
Managed with tapering course of corticosteroids
Dose escalation ongoing
Factor VIII Expression Levels
(Chromogenic assay; % normal)
Dose 1: 5e12 GC/kg
Dose 2: 1e13 GC/kg
Dose 3: 2e13 GC/kg
27
Pipe et al. International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), July 2020
GTX-102 Program for Angelman Syndrome
Partnership to develop GeneTx's antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)
GTX-102 for Angelman Syndrome
ASO to activate paternal expression of missing enzyme
Angelman Syndrome: Neurogenetic disorder caused by loss of expression of UBE3A gene
Key symptoms/prognosis: Lack of speech, cognitive impairment, motor dysfunction, seizures, sleep disorder
Not neurodegenerative, potential for reversal of symptoms
No approved treatments
WW prevalence:~60,000
Partnership: Ultragenyx has option to acquire GeneTx after Phase 1/2 completion
Phase 1/2 Study: First in human, intrathecal intra- patient dose escalating, open-label study
Initial data anticipated first half of 2021
29
GTX-102 for Angelman
ASO designed to activate the paternal gene
Before Tx with GTX-102
Deletion or mutation preventing maternal gene expression
Loss of expression of UBE3A gene
Father's copy silent (not expressed)
Post Tx with GTX-102
ASO activates the normally silenced paternal UBE3A gene to make UBE3A protein from the father's copy of the gene
UBE3A Gene
UBE3A protein
UBE3A antisense transcript (UBE3A-AS)
UBE3A Gene
UBE3A protein
GTX102
30
Preclinical Proof of Concept: Specific ASO Discovered with Potent Impact on Releasing Paternal Gene Expression
Human Neuronal Stem Cells
UBE3A-AS knockdown by nearly 100% in human AS neurons after treatment with GTX-102 in vitro. Direct correlation with UBE3A RNA supporting robust reactivation of the paternal UBE3A gene.
Relative Expression of RNA after GTX-102 Exposure
in Cultured AS Neurons
100%
Relative RNA Expression
Non-Human Primates
Single-dose of GTX-102 in wild type monkeys demonstrates substantially increased paternal UBE3A gene expression in key brain region. Additional NHP data show broad brain distribution of antisense knockdown.
Relative Increase of Paternal UBE3A Expression in
Motor Cortex after Single Dose of GTX-102
~30% of normal maternal expression
0
31
Dindot et al., manuscript in preparation
Building a Diversified Commercial Rare Disease Company
2010 - 2019
$100M revenue in 2019
2 approved products
9 clinical programs
34 clinical studies
14+ preclinical programs
2020
Commercial Business
Crysvita TIO and Dojolvi approved in June
Pipeline Development
OTC and GSDIa data
Angelman and Wilson Disease INDs
2021 - 2025+
10x revenue growth by 2025, approaching $1B revenue
7+ approved products
6+ programs with pivotal data
GMP gene therapy manufacturing plant
Robust pipeline
Appendix
DTX401: Cohort 3 Baseline Time to Hypoglycemia 48% Less Than Baseline of Prior Cohorts
Mean duration of baseline controlled fasting challenge, hours
5
4
4.5
Hours
3
2
2.3
1
0
Cohorts 1 and 2 (35 grams)
Cohort 3 (5 grams)
Reduced cornstarch dose at the start of the controlled fasting challenge in Cohort 3 avoided hyperinsulinemic responses observed in Cohorts 1 and 2
34
DTX401: Early Transgene Expression Revealed by CGM
Day -3 Prior to DTX401 Dose
Periods of hyperglycemia followed by drops in glucose
Day +4 After DTX401 Dose
As transgene expression begins post-DTX401 dose, prolonged periods of severe hyperglycemia are followed by hyperinsulinemic responses resulting in severe drops in glucose
250
Glucose level
Drops in glucose
Patient #9
mg/dL
200
Hyperglycemia
Hyperglycemia
150
Glucose,
100
Euglycemic range
50
0
0
2
4
6
8
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
24
250
Prolonged and more frequent periods of severe hyperglycemia
Very steep drops in glucose due to hyperinsulinemic response
mg/dL
200
150
Glucose,
100
Euglycemic range
50
0
10
12
14
16
18
20
22
24
0
2
4
6
8
Hour
DTX401: All Patients in Cohort 3 Experienced Increased Time To Hypoglycemia
Duration of Controlled Fasting Challenge, Hours
36
5
Patient #7
4
+167%
3
2
1
0
0
2
4
6
8 10 12 14
5
Patient #8
4
+23%
3
2
1
0
0
2
4
6
8 10 12 14
Study Week
300
U/L
200
(ALT),
100
Aminotransferase
0
300
200
Alanine
100
0
Duration of Controlled
Fasting Challenge, Hours
5
Patient #9
300
Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT), U/L
4
+60%
3
200
2
100
1
0
0
2
4
6
8 10 12 14
0
Study Week
All three patients received an optimized reactive steroid regimen at approximately week 4
Patient 8 had an asymptomatic and transient rise in ALT
Female ALT Upper Limit of Normal, 33 U/L
Male ALT Upper Limit of Normal, 40 U/L
Key Licenses & Intellectual Property
Product
License
US Intellectual Property Rights/Royalties
CRYSVITA®
KKC
Anti-FGF23 antibodies and use for treatment of XLH and TIO (2022-2032)1
(XLH, TIO)
Q2W dosing for treatment of FGF23-associated hypophosphatemic disorders (2035)
See discussion of KKC license and collaboration in annual report for royalty summary
MEPSEVII®
St. Louis University (Know-How)
Low single-digit royalty until expiration of orphan drug exclusivity
(MPS 7)
N/A (IP Owned by Ultragenyx)
Recombinant human GUS (rhGUS) and use for treatment of MPS7 (2035)
Recombinant vectors comprising codon-optimized Factor VIII gene (Pending; 2037)
Low to mid single-digit royalty
37
1Includes projected U.S. patent term extension
Revenue to Ultragenyx Maintained After
Transition from Profit Share to Royalty in U.S.
Profit Share through 2023
Royalty mid to high 20% from KKC
U.S.
Ultragenyx Revenue
Prevalence:
12,000
Year 5
Year 10+
Revenue sustained through profit share transition
U.S. AND CANADA
LATIN AMERICA
EUROPE
KKC books sales
Ultragenyx
KKC commercializes
Commercialization
50/50 profit share for 5 years then tiered revenue share
commercializes and
and books sales
Shared commercial activities over time
books sales
Up to 10% non-cash
Royalties
After 5 years, tiered revenue share in mid to high 20%
Low single-digit royalty
revenue1 to Ultragenyx
range to Ultragenyx after profit share period
to KKC
after Royalty Pharma
transaction
Commercial
KKC supplies:
KKC supplies: 35% of
net sales through 2022,
NA
supply
35% of net sales through 2022, 30% thereafter
30% thereafter
Beginning January 1, 2020, the company no longer receives cash payments from the EU territory royalty until the respective threshold amount is met pursuant to the Royalty Pharma transaction. The company remains, however, contractually entitled to the royalties from KKC and will continue recognizing the Crysvita EU territory royalties in total
38 revenues as "non-cash revenue" since the associated cash proceeds will be remitted to Royalty Pharma.
