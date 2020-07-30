Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical : Corporate Presentation 0 07/30/2020 | 04:51pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Presentation Legal Warning Cautionary note regarding forward-lookingstatements: This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations and projections regarding our future operating results and financial performance, anticipated cost or expense reductions, plans with respect to commercializing our product and product candidates, our translational research program, expectations regarding our manufacturing capabilities, the expected timing of release of additional data for our product candidates, plans to initiate additional studies for product candidates and timing and design of these studies, plans regarding ongoing studies for existing programs, our liquidity position as of the most recent fiscal quarter end, expectations regarding the adequacy of clinical data to support marketing applications and approvals of product candidates, our intent to file, and potential timing and success of, marketing applications and other regulatory approvals, expectations regarding timing of receiving potential approval of product candidates, expectations regarding prevalence of patients, future regulatory interactions, and the value to be generated by our pipeline. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our reliance on our third party partner, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., for the supply of Crysvita, the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical trial activities, business and operating results, smaller than anticipated market opportunities for our products and product candidates, manufacturing risks, competition from other therapies or products, uncertainties related to insurance coverage and reimbursement status of our newly approved products, our evolving integrated commercial organization, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, such as the regulatory approval process, the timing of our regulatory filings the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the potential for substantial delays and risk that earlier study results may not be predictive of future study results, and other matters that could affect sufficiency of existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operations, the availability or commercial potential of our product and product candidates, and our ability to integrate acquired businesses, which are more fully described in our most recent Form 10-Q or Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in such reports. Any forward-looking statements made by us reflect our current views with respect to future events or to our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, our actual results may materially differ from our current expectations, estimates, and projections. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and we disclaim any intent, to update these statements to reflect actual results. This presentation concerns commercial products as well as discussion of investigational drugs that are under preclinical and/or clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They are currently limited by Federal law to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated. Ultragenyx, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Ultragenyx Gene Therapy, Mepsevii, Dojolvi and our logo are our trademarks. Any other trademarks appearing in these slides are the property of their respective holders. 2 Positioned for Significant Value Growth Four Medicines Developed and Approved in 10 Years Strong Revenue Drivers Diverse Portfolio Financial Strength Exceptional Crysvita launch continues

Growth potential with Dojolvi and Mepsevii

Broad clinical and preclinical pipeline

Gene therapy and mRNA platforms

$818M cash and investments at end of 2Q20

Surpassed $100M annual revenue in 2019 3 Building an Exceptional Rare Disease Company Revenue Commercial Products Clinical Programs Treatable Patient Population Manufacturing YE 2019 $104M 2 2 ~25,000 CMO 2025 Approaching $1B 7+ 5+ 150,000+ Commercial Gene Therapy Plant & CMO 4 Four Approvals in Three Years, Two in June 2020 XLH ~48,000 patients ~2,000-4,000 patients TIO in developed world in developed world Bone / Endocrinology 2017 2018 2019 2020 Metabolic Genetics MPS VII ~200 patients in developed world ~8,000-14,000 patients LC-FAOD in developed world 5 Ultragenyx in 2025: Potential for ~10x revenue growth in 5 years ~$1B Revenue Revenue Growth Driven by Broad Portfolio • Current commercial products provide substantial, growing revenue foundation Pipeline assets further accelerate growth trajectory (GSDIa, OTC, Wilson, Angelman) 2020 2025 6 Strong Crysvita Performance and Solid Financial Base Drive Future Growth 1H20 Revenue Crysvita in Ultragenyx Territories $61.2M North America Profit Share 57.0M LatAm Product Sales 4.2M Total Company Revenue1 $98.0M Includes Crysvita in EU territory, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and beginning in 2Q20 revenue from agreement with Daiichi Sankyo 2020 Crysvita Revenue Guidance2 Crysvita in Ultragenyx Territories $125M to $140M Adjusted YoY Growth3 58% to 77% Crysvita Revenue guidance is for Ultragenyx regions, which excludes non-cash royalty revenue in EU Excludes EU royalty revenue in 2019 and non-cash EU royalty revenue in 2020 Strong Capital Position Supported by Financial Discipline and New Partnerships Cash balance 4 as of 2Q20: $817.5 million

as of 2Q20: $817.5 million 20%+ reduction in net cash burn 5 in 2020

in 2020 Cash runway into at least mid-2023 6 Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments as of June 30, 2020 Net cash used in operations plus capital expenditures 7 6: Based on current business, excluding potential GeneTx option exercise Diverse Clinical Pipeline Across Metabolic Indications Additional >15 Preclinical Programs Candidate Description IND Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Regulatory Approved* Est'd Patients in Review Dev. World Anti-FGF23 XLH ~48,000 Monoclonal Antibody TIO ~2,000 - 4,000 Enzyme Replacement MPS 7 ~200 Substrate LC-FAOD ~8,000 - 14,000 Replacement DTX301 AAV8-OTC OTC ~10,000 Gene Transfer DTX401 AAV8-G6Pase GSDIa ~6,000 Gene Transfer DTX201 AAV-FVIII Hemophilia A ~144,000 Gene Transfer UX701 AAV-ATP7B Wilson ~50,000 Gene Transfer GTX-102** Antisense Angelman ~60,000 Oligonucleotide Crysvita is approved in the U.S., Canada, EU, and Brazil

Mepsevii is approved in the U.S., EU, and Brazil

Dojolvi is approved in the U.S. 8 ** Ultragenyx has an option to acquire GTX-102 from GeneTx Protein Biologic Small Molecule Gene Therapy ASO / mRNA Two Commercial Approvals in June 2020, Additional Clinical Milestones in 2H20 0 1H20 2H201 Crysvita TIO U.S. FDA Approval (June 18) Anti-FGF23 MAb Dojolvi LC-FAOD U.S. FDA Approval (June 30) Substrate Replacement DTX301 OTC Cohort 3 Data AAV8 Gene Therapy End of Phase 2 Meeting Cohort 4 (Prophylactic Steroid) Data DTX401 GSDIa Cohort 3 (Confirmatory) Data AAV8 Gene Therapy End of Phase 2 Meeting Early 2021 Phase 3 Initiation GTX-1022 Angelman IND Submission ASO Syndrome Phase 1 Initiation UX701 Wilson Disease IND Submission Gene Therapy Partnership GT Manufacturing Daiichi Sankyo Partnership Announced Technology 1: Barring potential delays due to COVID-19 Protein Biologic Small Molecule Gene Therapy ASO / mRNA 9 2: Ultragenyx has an option to acquire GeneTx (GTX-102) Two Products Approved by U.S. FDA in June 2020 Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia Indication Approved by FDA on June 30, 2020 for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed LC-FAOD

by FDA on June 30, 2020 for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed LC-FAOD Potential revenue expected to be modest in 2020 and will build over time

~2,000 - 3,500 patients in the U.S. Approved by FDA on June 18, 2020 for patients with TIO where the tumor cannot be surgically removed

by FDA on June 18, 2020 for patients with TIO where the tumor cannot be surgically removed Second indication for Crysvita following approval for XLH in 2018

~500 - 1,000 patients in the U.S. 10 Launches leverage existing commercial infrastructure with minor incremental expense Dojolvi: First FDA-Approved Therapy for the Treatment of LC-FAOD Indication: Treatment of pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed LC-FAOD

Treatment of pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed LC-FAOD Key symptoms/prognosis:

Hypoglycemia, muscle rupture, heart failure Mortality of >50% 1 ; a cause of SIDS (newborn screened in U.S.)

Treating physicians: Metabolic geneticists, across 160 centers in the U.S.

Metabolic geneticists, across 160 centers in the U.S. U.S. prevalence: ~2,000 - 3,500

Regulatory Submissions: Canada, Brazil, EU discussions on going 11 1 J Inherit Metab Dis 2013;36:795-803 Crysvita for Tumor Induced Osteomalacia (TIO) First approved therapy in the U.S. for patients with TIO who cannot undergo surgical removal of tumors

in the U.S. for patients with TIO who cannot undergo surgical removal of tumors Second FDA-approved indication for Crysvita, also approved for XLH

for Crysvita, also approved for XLH Key symptoms:

Muscle weakness, fatigue, bone pain, fractures

U.S. prevalence: ~500 - 1,000 Baseline Week 144 Bone scan of a 52-year old man with TIO shows decreased uptake over 144 weeks of burosumab treatment 12 Gene Therapy Programs and Platform DTX301: AAV8 for OTC Deficiency AAV8 gene therapy for stable expression of OTC OTC Deficiency: X-linked urea cycle disorder, genetic defect in ammonia detoxification

X-linked urea cycle disorder, genetic defect in ammonia detoxification Key symptoms/prognosis: Acute hyperammonemic episodes, adverse cognitive & neurological effects, hospitalizations, death

Treatment limited: Liver transplantation only curative, ammonia scavengers, protein restricted diet

Liver transplantation only curative, ammonia scavengers, protein restricted diet WW prevalence: ~10,000, 80% late-onset 14 DTX301: Six of Nine Patients Responding Now Including all 3 Patients in Cohort 3 Cohort 3 : Responses from all three patients

Responses from all three patients Patient 7: Complete responder (off NH3 scavenger drugs and diet) Patient 8: Responder (discontinued of one of two ammonia scavengers and modified diet) Patient 9: Confirmed Responder (confirmed at week 24, not yet tapered medication or diet)

Cohorts 1 and 2: Long-termfollow-up of complete responders

Long-termfollow-up of complete responders Ureagenesis greater than 100% for 2 years and 1.5 years, respectively Restricted protein diet and alternate pathway drugs discontinued for more than one year Ammonia maintained within normal parameters throughout the long-termfollow-up period Excellent clinical condition with no significant adverse events, hospitalizations, or events related to urea cycle disorders

15 DTX301: Responses Observed in All Dose Cohorts and Three Responders at Cohort 3 Dose Cohort / % Change in Ureagenesis % Change in Alternate Pathway Patient # (Gender) / Ammonia Levels Dose (baseline → after treatment, Medication and Response Status Follow-Up Duration (baseline → after (GC/kg) % normal1) Diet Status treatment, umol/L) Cohort 1 1 (Male) +53% Normal levels Off medications Complete responder3 (2x1012 dose) 130 Weeks (67% → 102%) maintained Liberalized diet 2 (Female) +6% 92% decrease No change No response 104 Weeks (52% → 55%) (146 → 11) +81% 3 (Male) Normal levels No change No response 104 Weeks (48% → 87%) maintained Cohort 2 4 (Male) +79% Normal levels Off medications Complete responder3 (6x1012 dose) 78 Weeks (66%4 → 118%) maintained Liberalized diet 5 (Female) -38% Normal levels No change No response 78 Weeks (19% → 12%) maintained 6 (Female) +218% 80% decrease Tapering medication Responder 78 Weeks (20% → 64%) (156 → 31 [Week 78]) Liberalizing diet Cohort 3 7 (Female) +79% Normal levels Off medications Complete responder3 (1x1013 dose) 52 Weeks (24% → 44%) maintained Liberalized diet 8 (Female) ?%2 90% decrease Increased protein intake Responder and discontinuation of one (consistent ammonia reduction; 36 Weeks (66% → 25%) (184 → 19 [Week 24]) of two ammonia scavengers clinical benefit noted) 9 (Male) +188% Normal levels No change yet Responder (confirmed) 24 Weeks (25%4 → 73%) maintained (still on steroids) 1 Normal rate of ureagenesis = 300 umol*kg/hr. 2 Aberrant high baseline ureagenesis values inconsistent with patient clinical severity making ureagenesis not interpretable. 16 3 Complete responder = biochemical effect sustained after discontinuation of alternate pathway medications and diet liberalization. 4 Baseline ureagenesis based on screening value. DTX301: Safety Profile No infusion-related or serious adverse events (AEs) have been reported to date

infusion-related or serious adverse events (AEs) have been reported to date All reported AEs were grade 1-2

1-2 Six patients (two in Cohort 1, one in Cohort 2, and three in Cohort 3) experienced mild, asymptomatic ALT increases consistent with those seen in other AAV gene transfer clinical trials

ALT increases were managed and resolved with a protocol-specified, reactive, tapering regimen of oral corticosteroids administered in the outpatient setting

17 DTX301: Next Steps Enrolling three additional patients in prophylactic steroid cohort at 1e13 dose

Dosing in this cohort is currently on hold due to COVID-19

Planning for Phase 3 study and continuing FDA discussions

Ammonia expected to be a primary endpoint based on FDA feedback

Prophylactic steroid cohort (1e13 dose) update around the end of 20201 1: Barring potential delays due to COVID 19 18 DTX401: AAV8 for Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia GSDIa: Defect in liver's ability to release glucose to the circulation due to G6Pase deficiency

Defect in liver's ability to release glucose to the circulation due to G6Pase deficiency Key symptoms/prognosis

Severe life-threatening hypoglycemia Significant morbidity and mortality Long-term liver and renal disease Impaired growth and delayed puberty Severe long-term complications (70-80% patients)

Treatment: Diet and cornstarch only

Diet and cornstarch only Keeps patients alive but not normal Only curative approach is liver transplantation

WW prevalence: 6,000 19 Patient 3 Cornstarch when Travelling BeforeAfter "I don't think people can understand how fast the blood sugars fall. And the stress that these families have, knowing that if you oversleep or you miss your alarm clock, your child can die or have a seizure." -David Weinstein, Director-Glycogen Storage Disease Program, Connecticut Children's Medical Center DTX401: Treatment Protocol Changes Lessons learned from earlier cohorts prompted the following changes to the protocol prior to dosing of patients in Cohort 3 (6x1012 GC/kg): Reduced cornstarch dose at the start of the controlled fasting challenge (decreased from 35 grams to 5 grams)

Use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)

Implementation of an 'optimized' reactive steroid regimen 20 Substantial Reduction in Cornstarch Requirements for All Patients More Rapid Reductions in Cohort 3 by 12 Weeks Percent Change from Baseline 20 ― Cohort 1 ― Cohort 2 ― Cohort 3 0 Dotted lines denote unscheduled assessments -20 pt 5 (-28%) -40 pt 9 (-41%) -60 pt 4 (-66%) pt 2 (-63%) pt 3 (-92%) -80 pt 8 (-71%) -100 pt 7 (-87%) pt 6 (-100%) pt 1 (-89%) Baseline 12 24 Weeks 36 52 78 Week 12 Mean Reduction in Cornstarch Cohort 1 38% Cohort 2 14% 21 Cohort 3 57% DTX401: Summary of Data Dose Cohort 3 More rapid reductions in cornstarch requirements

CGM confirms early transgene expression and allows for timely and more accurate cornstarch reduction

'Optimized' reactive steroid regimen more effectively mitigated ALT elevations All Cohorts All patients (n=9) have shown an improved response in time to hypoglycemia and decreased cornstarch requirements

Consistent and acceptable safety profile across all patients 22 DTX401: Next Steps Collecting longer-term data from confirmatory Cohort 3

longer-term data from confirmatory Cohort 3 Planning for Phase 3 study and continuing FDA discussions

Cornstarch requirements, time to hypoglycemia during fast challenge, number of hypoglycemic events through CGM data, all important in evaluating glucose control

Longer-term Cohort 3 data expected in second half of 20201 1: Barring potential delays due to COVID 19 23 UX701 for Wilson Disease Second clinical program to utilize HeLa manufacturing system Wilson Disease: Causes copper to accumulate in liver, brain and other vital organs

Causes copper to accumulate in liver, brain and other vital organs Key symptoms/prognosis: Liver failure, neurological deterioration, death

Standard of Care: Chelation therapy and dietary restriction

Many patients still experience liver and neurological deterioration

Untreated KO Mice 1x1011 GC Treated Mice Reduced liver copper accumulation leading to improved liver pathology in preclinical models Reduction in Liver Cu Levels Increase in Ceruloplasmin WW prevalence: >50,000

IND planned by end of 2020 24 Liver copper (µg/g dry weight) 800 600 400 200 0 0.6 min90at nm)540 0.4 Abs (OD 0.2 0.0 WD DelA WT WD DelA WT Gene Therapy Manufacturing Platforms: Optimized for Scalability and Efficiency HeLa PCL enables reproducible and consistent commercial-scale manufacturing at lower COGS HemA in the clinic and planned for Wilson 2,000L HEK293 Suspension/Transfection OTC and GSDIa in the clinic; GSDIa will transition to HeLa 25 4 x 200L GSDIa and OTC will transition to in-house manufacturing facility in early commercial stages Gene Therapy Manufacturing Platform: Strategic Partnership with Daiichi Sankyo Initial $200M upfront

- $125M cash and $75M via equity investment

$125M cash and $75M via equity investment Additional $25M in milestones upon completion of tech transfer

Option to co-develop and co-commercialize Daiichi Sankyo's rare disease programs in this partnership

co-develop and co-commercialize Daiichi Sankyo's rare disease programs in this partnership Retained the right to use manufacturing technology for current and future indications, including additional partnering Non-exclusive license to gene therapy manufacturing patents and know-how

license to gene therapy manufacturing patents and know-how Covers both HeLa PCL and HEK293 transient transfection platforms

Excluded from developing for OTC, GSDIa, Wilson, and certain other indications

Ultragenyx to provide strategic consultation on gene therapy and rare diseases 26 Positive, Clinically Effective HemA Data from the HeLa Platform Out-licensed program to Bayer validates Ultragenyx HeLa system  Positive data from first three dose cohorts Data from six patients, two at each dose

Clinically meaningful Factor VIII levels in one patient in Cohort 1 and all patients at higher doses

No spontaneous bleeds in Cohort 3 after reaching full expression and discontinuing prophylaxis

Favorable safety results

ALT/AST elevations observed in one patient in Cohort 2 and both in Cohort 3 Managed with tapering course of corticosteroids

Dose escalation ongoing Factor VIII Expression Levels (Chromogenic assay; % normal) Dose 1: 5e12 GC/kg Dose 2: 1e13 GC/kg Dose 3: 2e13 GC/kg 27 Pipe et al. International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), July 2020 GTX-102 Program for Angelman Syndrome Partnership to develop GeneTx's antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) GTX-102 for Angelman Syndrome ASO to activate paternal expression of missing enzyme Angelman Syndrome: Neurogenetic disorder caused by loss of expression of UBE3A gene

Neurogenetic disorder caused by loss of expression of UBE3A gene Key symptoms/prognosis: Lack of speech, cognitive impairment, motor dysfunction, seizures, sleep disorder

Lack of speech, cognitive impairment, motor dysfunction, seizures, sleep disorder Not neurodegenerative, potential for reversal of symptoms

No approved treatments

WW prevalence: ~60,000

Partnership: Ultragenyx has option to acquire GeneTx after Phase 1/2 completion

Ultragenyx has option to acquire GeneTx after Phase 1/2 completion Phase 1/2 Study: First in human, intrathecal intra- patient dose escalating, open-label study

First in human, intrathecal intra- patient dose escalating, open-label study Initial data anticipated first half of 2021

29 GTX-102 for Angelman ASO designed to activate the paternal gene Before Tx with GTX-102 Deletion or mutation preventing maternal gene expression

Loss of expression of UBE3A gene

Father's copy silent (not expressed) Post Tx with GTX-102 ASO activates the normally silenced paternal UBE3A gene to make UBE3A protein from the father's copy of the gene UBE3A Gene UBE3A protein UBE3A antisense transcript (UBE3A-AS) UBE3A Gene UBE3A protein GTX102 30 Preclinical Proof of Concept: Specific ASO Discovered with Potent Impact on Releasing Paternal Gene Expression Human Neuronal Stem Cells UBE3A-AS knockdown by nearly 100% in human AS neurons after treatment with GTX-102 in vitro. Direct correlation with UBE3A RNA supporting robust reactivation of the paternal UBE3A gene. Relative Expression of RNA after GTX-102 Exposure in Cultured AS Neurons 100% Relative RNA Expression Non-Human Primates Single-dose of GTX-102 in wild type monkeys demonstrates substantially increased paternal UBE3A gene expression in key brain region. Additional NHP data show broad brain distribution of antisense knockdown. Relative Increase of Paternal UBE3A Expression in Motor Cortex after Single Dose of GTX-102 ~30% of normal maternal expression 0 31 Dindot et al., manuscript in preparation Building a Diversified Commercial Rare Disease Company 2010 - 2019 $100M revenue in 2019

2 approved products

9 clinical programs

34 clinical studies

14+ preclinical programs 32 2020 Commercial Business Crysvita TIO and Dojolvi approved in June

Pipeline Development

Pipeline Development OTC and GSDIa data

Angelman and Wilson Disease INDs 2021 - 2025+ 10x revenue growth by 2025, approaching $1B revenue

7+ approved products

6+ programs with pivotal data

GMP gene therapy manufacturing plant

Robust pipeline Appendix 33 DTX401: Cohort 3 Baseline Time to Hypoglycemia 48% Less Than Baseline of Prior Cohorts Mean duration of baseline controlled fasting challenge, hours 5 4 4.5 Hours 3 2 2.3 1 0 Cohorts 1 and 2 (35 grams) Cohort 3 (5 grams) Reduced cornstarch dose at the start of the controlled fasting challenge in Cohort 3 avoided hyperinsulinemic responses observed in Cohorts 1 and 2 34 DTX401: Early Transgene Expression Revealed by CGM Day -3 Prior to DTX401 Dose Periods of hyperglycemia followed by drops in glucose Day +4 After DTX401 Dose As transgene expression begins post-DTX401 dose, prolonged periods of severe hyperglycemia are followed by hyperinsulinemic responses resulting in severe drops in glucose 250 Glucose level Drops in glucose Patient #9 mg/dL 200 Hyperglycemia Hyperglycemia 150 Glucose, 100 Euglycemic range 50 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 250 Prolonged and more frequent periods of severe hyperglycemia Very steep drops in glucose due to hyperinsulinemic response mg/dL 200 150 Glucose, 100 Euglycemic range 50 0 10 12 14 16 18 20 22 24 0 2 4 6 8 Hour DTX401: All Patients in Cohort 3 Experienced Increased Time To Hypoglycemia Duration of Controlled Fasting Challenge, Hours 36 5 Patient #7 4 +167% 3 2 1 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 5 Patient #8 4 +23% 3 2 1 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 Study Week 300 U/L 200 (ALT), 100 Aminotransferase 0 300 200 Alanine 100 0 Duration of Controlled Fasting Challenge, Hours 5 Patient #9 300 Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT), U/L 4 +60% 3 200 2 100 1 0 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 0 Study Week All three patients received an optimized reactive steroid regimen at approximately week 4

Patient 8 had an asymptomatic and transient rise in ALT Female ALT Upper Limit of Normal, 33 U/L Male ALT Upper Limit of Normal, 40 U/L Key Licenses & Intellectual Property Product License US Intellectual Property Rights/Royalties CRYSVITA® KKC  Anti-FGF23 antibodies and use for treatment of XLH and TIO (2022-2032)1 (XLH, TIO)  Q2W dosing for treatment of FGF23-associated hypophosphatemic disorders (2035)  See discussion of KKC license and collaboration in annual report for royalty summary MEPSEVII® St. Louis University (Know-How)  Low single-digit royalty until expiration of orphan drug exclusivity (MPS 7) N/A (IP Owned by Ultragenyx)  Recombinant human GUS (rhGUS) and use for treatment of MPS7 (2035) Dojolvi™ Baylor Research Institute (BRI)  Compositions comprising triheptanoin (2020-2029)1 (LC-FAOD)  Use of triheptanoin for treatment of LC-FAOD (2020)  Mid single-digit royalty DTX301 Sub-License from REGENXBIO  AAV8 Capsid (2022-2024) (OTC Deficiency) of UPENN IP  Recombinant vectors comprising codon-optimized OTC gene (2035)  Low to mid single-digit royalty DTX401 Sub-License from REGENXBIO  AAV8 Capsid (2022-2024) (GSDIa) of UPENN IP  Low to mid single-digit royalty NIH  Recombinant vectors comprising codon-optimized G6Pase gene (2034) (Non-Exclusive)  Low single-digit royalty DTX201 Sub-License from REGENXBIO  Hu37 Capsid (2024) (Hemophilia A) of UPENN IP  Recombinant vectors comprising codon-optimized Factor VIII gene (Pending; 2037)  Low to mid single-digit royalty 37 1Includes projected U.S. patent term extension Revenue to Ultragenyx Maintained After Transition from Profit Share to Royalty in U.S. Profit Share through 2023 Royalty mid to high 20% from KKC U.S. Ultragenyx Revenue Prevalence: 12,000 Year 5 Year 10+ Revenue sustained through profit share transition U.S. AND CANADA LATIN AMERICA EUROPE  KKC books sales Ultragenyx KKC commercializes Commercialization  50/50 profit share for 5 years then tiered revenue share commercializes and and books sales  Shared commercial activities over time books sales Up to 10% non-cash Royalties After 5 years, tiered revenue share in mid to high 20% Low single-digit royalty revenue1 to Ultragenyx range to Ultragenyx after profit share period to KKC after Royalty Pharma transaction Commercial KKC supplies: KKC supplies: 35% of net sales through 2022, NA supply 35% of net sales through 2022, 30% thereafter 30% thereafter Beginning January 1, 2020, the company no longer receives cash payments from the EU territory royalty until the respective threshold amount is met pursuant to the Royalty Pharma transaction. The company remains, however, contractually entitled to the royalties from KKC and will continue recognizing the Crysvita EU territory royalties in total 38 revenues as "non-cash revenue" since the associated cash proceeds will be remitted to Royalty Pharma. Crysvita® Exclusivity Summary XLH Orphan TIO Orphan Biologics Crysvita Q2W Exclusivity Exclusivity Exclusivity CoM Patent Dosing Patent United States 2025 2027 2030 2032* 2035 2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 2032 2034 2036 20282033* 2035 Europe XLH Orphan + Crysvita CoM Q2W Dosing D&M Exclusivity Patent (Pending) 39 *Includes projected US PTE and EU SPC awards Mepsevii® Exclusivity Summary MPS7 Orphan Biologics Mepsevii Exclusivity Exclusivity CoM Patent United States 2024 2029 2035 2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 2032 2034 2036 2028 2035 Europe Mepsevii MPS7 Orphan + D&M Exclusivity CoM Patent 40 Dojolvi™ Exclusivity Summary NCE LC-FAOD Orphan Dojolvi CoM Ultrapure Dojolvi Exclusivity Exclusivity Patent (Pending) United States 2025 2027 2029* 2034 2018 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 2032 2034 2036 Est. LC-FAOD 2034 Orphan & D&M Europe Exclusivity Ultrapure Dojolvi (Pending) 41 *Includes projected U.S. PTE award Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 20:50:10 UTC 0 Latest news on ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL 04:51p ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL : Corporate Presentation PU 04:04p Ultragenyx Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Corporate Update GL 07/27 ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL : to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Fina.. AQ 07/24 Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results .. GL 07/23 ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Dojolvi , the Fi.. AQ 07/22 Ultragenyx Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Dojolvi™ (triheptanoin),.. GL 06/30 ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financi.. AQ 06/30 Ultragenyx Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Dojolvi™ (UX007/triheptanoin).. GL 06/30 ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol.. AQ 06/19 Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce U.S. FDA Approval of Crysvita for the Tre.. AQ