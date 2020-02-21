Ultragenyx to Present at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Log in
02/21/2020 | 08:31am EST

NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that Tom Kassberg, the company’s Chief Business Officer, will present at the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET in New York, NY.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company’s website at http://ir.ultragenyx.com/events.cfm. The replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing patients novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at:  www.ultragenyx.com.

Contact Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Investors & Media
Danielle Keatley
415-475-6876

Primary Logo


