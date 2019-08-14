Ultrapar Participacoes : 2Q19 Financial Statements

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)
Ultrapar Participações S.A.
Parent and Consolidated
Interim Financial Information as of and the Three-month period Ended June 30, 2019 and Report on Review of Interim Financial Information
KPMG Auditores Independentes
1
Ultrapar Participações S.A. and Subsidiaries
Parent and Consolidated Interim Financial Information
as of and the Three-month period Ended June 30, 2019
Table of Contents
Report on the Review of Quarterly Information
3 - 4
Statements of Financial Position
5 - 6
Statements of Profit or Loss
7 - 8
Statements of Comprehensive Income
9
Statements of Changes in Equity
10 - 11
Statements of Cash Flows - Indirect Method
12 - 13
Statements of Value Added
14
Notes to the Interim Financial Information
15 - 124
2
KPMG Auditores Independentes
Rua Arquiteto Olavo Redig de Campos, 105, 6º andar - Torre A 04711-904 - São Paulo/SP - Brasil
Caixa Postal 79518 - CEP 04707-970 - São Paulo/SP - Brasil Telefone +55 (11) 3940-1500
kpmg.com.br
Report on the review of quarterly information - ITR
To the Shareholders, Directors and Management of
Ultrapar Participações S.A.
São Paulo, SP
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Company"), comprised in the Quarterly Financial Information - ITR Form for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which comprise the balance sheet as of June 30, 2019 and related statements of income, comprehensive income for the three and six-month period then ended and changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.
The Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of the interim financial information in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) Interim Financial Information and with International Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, such as for the presentation of these information in a manner consistent with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Financial Information - ITR. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of the review
Our review was carried out in accordance with the Brazilian and international review standards for interim information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
KPMG Auditores Independentes, uma sociedade simples brasileira e firma- membro da rede KPMG de firmas-membro independentes e afiliadas à KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), uma entidade suíça.
KPMG Auditores Independentes, a Brazilian entity and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.
1
Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34, issued by the Accouting Committee and by IASB applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Financial Information - ITR and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM.
Other matters
Interim statements of value added
The individual and consolidated interim statements of value added (DVA) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management, and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34, were submitted to the same review procedures followed together with the review of the Company's interim financial information. In order to form our conclusion, we evaluated whether these statements are reconciled to the interim financial information and to the accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria set on Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying statements of value added are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.
São Paulo, August 14, 2019
KPMG Auditores Independentes
CRC 2SP014428/O-6
Original report in Portuguese signed by
Marcio Serpejante Peppe
Accountant CRC 1SP233011/O-8
KPMG Auditores Independentes, uma sociedade simples brasileira e firma- membro da rede KPMG de firmas-membro independentes e afiliadas à KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), uma entidade suíça.
KPMG Auditores Independentes, a Brazilian entity and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.
2
Ultrapar Participações S.A. and Subsidiaries
Statements of Financial Position
as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Parent
Consolidated
Assets
Note
06/30/2019
12/31/2018
06/30/2019
12/31/2018
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4.a
69,883
172,315
2,909,302
3,938,951
Financial investments and hedging instruments
4.b
119,249
565,930
3,177,404
2,853,106
Trade receivables
5.a
-
-
3,843,723
4,069,307
Reseller financing
5.b
-
-
382,458
367,262
Inventories
6
-
-
3,263,630
3,354,532
Recoverable taxes
7.a
35
-
758,240
639,699
Recoverable income and social contribution taxes
7.b
35,430
39,705
277,540
257,182
Dividends receivable
-
260,483
-
1,064
Other receivables
3,296
1,527
86,802
58,561
Prepaid expenses
10
2,073
1,962
159,979
187,570
Contractual assets with customers - exclusive rights
11
-
-
478,863
484,473
Total current assets
229.966
1,041,922
15,337,941
16,211,707
Non-current assets
Financial investments and hedging instruments
4.b
-
-
334,810
202,349
Trade receivables
5.a
-
-
26,863
81,569
Reseller financing
5.b
-
-
348,245
348,268
Related parties
8.a
761,288
761,288
490
490
Deferred income and social contribution taxes
9.a
14,443
14,034
599,347
514,187
Recoverable taxes
7.a
-
-
747,161
747,180
Recoverable income and social contribution taxes
7.b
39,447
48,685
90,229
105,602
Escrow deposits
22.a
-
-
912,551
881,507
Indemnification asset - business combination
22.c
-
-
194,846
194,719
Other receivables
-
-
1,299
1,411
Prepaid expenses
10
25
30
106,942
399,095
Contractual assets with customers - exclusive rights
11
-
-
977,461
1,034,004
Total long term assets
815,203
824,037
4,340,244
4,510,381
Investments
In subsidiaries
12.a
10,254,804
9,509,480
-
-
In joint-ventures
12.a; 12.b
17,049
20,118
94,324
101,954
In associates
12.c
-
-
25,256
24,338
Other
-
-
2,792
2,795
10,271,853
9,529,598
122,372
129,087
Right to use assets
13
-
-
1,878,597
-
Property, plant, and equipment
14
-
-
7,309,010
7,278,865
Intangible assets
15
246,163
246,163
2,316,616
2,369,355
Total non-current assets
11,333,219
10,599,798
15,966,839
14,287,688
Total assets
11,563,185
11,641,720
31,304,780
30,499,395
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.
Ultrapar Participações SA published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 22:26:07 UTC