Ultrapar Participacoes : 2Q19 Financial Statements

08/14/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

(Convenience Translation into English from the Original Previously Issued in Portuguese)

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

Parent and Consolidated

Interim Financial Information as of and the Three-month period Ended June 30, 2019 and Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

KPMG Auditores Independentes

1

Ultrapar Participações S.A. and Subsidiaries

Parent and Consolidated Interim Financial Information

as of and the Three-month period Ended June 30, 2019

Table of Contents

Report on the Review of Quarterly Information

3 - 4

Statements of Financial Position

5 - 6

Statements of Profit or Loss

7 - 8

Statements of Comprehensive Income

9

Statements of Changes in Equity

10 - 11

Statements of Cash Flows - Indirect Method

12 - 13

Statements of Value Added

14

Notes to the Interim Financial Information

15 - 124

2

KPMG Auditores Independentes

Rua Arquiteto Olavo Redig de Campos, 105, 6º andar - Torre A 04711-904 - São Paulo/SP - Brasil

Caixa Postal 79518 - CEP 04707-970 - São Paulo/SP - Brasil Telefone +55 (11) 3940-1500

kpmg.com.br

Report on the review of quarterly information - ITR

To the Shareholders, Directors and Management of

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

São Paulo, SP

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying individual and consolidated interim financial information of Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Company"), comprised in the Quarterly Financial Information - ITR Form for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which comprise the balance sheet as of June 30, 2019 and related statements of income, comprehensive income for the three and six-month period then ended and changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, including the explanatory notes.

The Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of the interim financial information in accordance with Technical Pronouncement CPC 21 (R1) Interim Financial Information and with International Standard IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board - IASB, such as for the presentation of these information in a manner consistent with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission, applicable to the preparation of the Quarterly Financial Information - ITR. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of the review

Our review was carried out in accordance with the Brazilian and international review standards for interim information (NBC TR 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity and ISRE 2410 - Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, respectively). A review of interim information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the auditing standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

KPMG Auditores Independentes, uma sociedade simples brasileira e firma- membro da rede KPMG de firmas-membro independentes e afiliadas à KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), uma entidade suíça.

KPMG Auditores Independentes, a Brazilian entity and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

1

Conclusion on the individual and consolidated interim financial information

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the individual and consolidated interim financial information included in the quarterly information referred to above was not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with CPC 21 (R1) and IAS 34, issued by the Accouting Committee and by IASB applicable to the preparation of Quarterly Financial Information - ITR and presented in accordance with the standards issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM.

Other matters

Interim statements of value added

The individual and consolidated interim statements of value added (DVA) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, prepared under the responsibility of the Company's management, and presented as supplementary information for the purposes of IAS 34, were submitted to the same review procedures followed together with the review of the Company's interim financial information. In order to form our conclusion, we evaluated whether these statements are reconciled to the interim financial information and to the accounting records, as applicable, and whether their form and content are in accordance with the criteria set on Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying statements of value added are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the individual and consolidated interim financial information taken as a whole.

São Paulo, August 14, 2019

KPMG Auditores Independentes

CRC 2SP014428/O-6

Original report in Portuguese signed by

Marcio Serpejante Peppe

Accountant CRC 1SP233011/O-8

KPMG Auditores Independentes, uma sociedade simples brasileira e firma- membro da rede KPMG de firmas-membro independentes e afiliadas à KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), uma entidade suíça.

KPMG Auditores Independentes, a Brazilian entity and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

2

Ultrapar Participações S.A. and Subsidiaries

Statements of Financial Position

as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

Parent

Consolidated

Assets

Note

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

06/30/2019

12/31/2018

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4.a

69,883

172,315

2,909,302

3,938,951

Financial investments and hedging instruments

4.b

119,249

565,930

3,177,404

2,853,106

Trade receivables

5.a

-

-

3,843,723

4,069,307

Reseller financing

5.b

-

-

382,458

367,262

Inventories

6

-

-

3,263,630

3,354,532

Recoverable taxes

7.a

35

-

758,240

639,699

Recoverable income and social contribution taxes

7.b

35,430

39,705

277,540

257,182

Dividends receivable

-

260,483

-

1,064

Other receivables

3,296

1,527

86,802

58,561

Prepaid expenses

10

2,073

1,962

159,979

187,570

Contractual assets with customers - exclusive rights

11

-

-

478,863

484,473

Total current assets

229.966

1,041,922

15,337,941

16,211,707

Non-current assets

Financial investments and hedging instruments

4.b

-

-

334,810

202,349

Trade receivables

5.a

-

-

26,863

81,569

Reseller financing

5.b

-

-

348,245

348,268

Related parties

8.a

761,288

761,288

490

490

Deferred income and social contribution taxes

9.a

14,443

14,034

599,347

514,187

Recoverable taxes

7.a

-

-

747,161

747,180

Recoverable income and social contribution taxes

7.b

39,447

48,685

90,229

105,602

Escrow deposits

22.a

-

-

912,551

881,507

Indemnification asset - business combination

22.c

-

-

194,846

194,719

Other receivables

-

-

1,299

1,411

Prepaid expenses

10

25

30

106,942

399,095

Contractual assets with customers - exclusive rights

11

-

-

977,461

1,034,004

Total long term assets

815,203

824,037

4,340,244

4,510,381

Investments

In subsidiaries

12.a

10,254,804

9,509,480

-

-

In joint-ventures

12.a; 12.b

17,049

20,118

94,324

101,954

In associates

12.c

-

-

25,256

24,338

Other

-

-

2,792

2,795

10,271,853

9,529,598

122,372

129,087

Right to use assets

13

-

-

1,878,597

-

Property, plant, and equipment

14

-

-

7,309,010

7,278,865

Intangible assets

15

246,163

246,163

2,316,616

2,369,355

Total non-current assets

11,333,219

10,599,798

15,966,839

14,287,688

Total assets

11,563,185

11,641,720

31,304,780

30,499,395

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim financial information.

5

