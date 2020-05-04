Ultrapar Participações S A : Market Announcement - Ultrapar announces filing of its 2019 Form 20-F

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly-Traded Company
CNPJ nr 33.256.439/0001- 39
NIRE 35.300.109.724
SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, "Company") informs that it filed today its 2019 Form 20-F annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This annual report is available for download at the Company's website – ri.ultra.com.br, and a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements can be obtained, free of charge, upon request by e-mail (invest@ultra.com.br) to the Investor Relations Department.
André Pires de Oliveira Dias
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Ultrapar Participações S.A.
Contact: 11 3177-7014, invest@ultra.com.br
