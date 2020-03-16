Ultrapar Participações S A : Call notice - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/15/2020
03/16/2020 | 11:31pm EDT
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Publicly Traded Company
CNPJ nº 33.256.439/0001- 39
NIRE 35.300.109.724
Call Notice
ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
The Shareholders are hereby invited to attend the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Ultrapar" or "Company") to be held on April 15, 2020 at 2.00 p.m. at the Company's corporate headquarters at Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 1.343, 9th floor in the city and state of São Paulo ("Meeting"), to deliberate on the following matters:
Annual General Meeting:
Examination and approval of the report and accounts of the Management, as well as the financial statements with respect to the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2019, accompanied by the report of the Independent Auditors and the opinion of the Fiscal Council;
Allocation of the net income for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2019;
Establishment of the Management's aggregate compensation;
Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and their respective alternates given the request for the installation of the Fiscal Council by a shareholder representing more than 2% (two percent) of the voting shares issued by the Company, pursuant to Article 161 of Law 6.404/76 and CVM Instruction 324/00; and
Considering the foregoing item, the establishment of the compensation of the members of the Fiscal Council for the term of office beginning April 2020.
Extraordinary General Meeting:
1. To ratify the alteration of the number of common shares into which the Company's capital stock is divided due to partial exercise of the subscription warrants issued by the Company as of the approval of the merger of shares issued by Imifarma Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A., approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on January 31, 2014.
Attendance at the Meeting
The holders of the Company's shares - including holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant to the conditions described below - may attend the Meeting in person or their legal representatives or attorneys-in-fact, upon compliance with the formal requirements for
attendance contained in the Company's Corporate Bylaws, presenting the documents listed below under the items Individual Shareholder, Legal Entities and Investment Funds.
The status of the shareholder shall be evidenced by submitting a statement issued by the Company's bookkeeping institution or by the custodian institution, indicating the number of shares held by them up to three days prior to the Meeting.
For this Meeting, the Company shall adopt a remote voting procedure, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, allowing its shareholders to send through their respective custodian or bookkeeping institutions or directly to the Company, a remote voting ballot for the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and a remote voting ballot for the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting as provided by the Company, in addition to the other documents to be discussed at the Meeting. The Company informs that the instructions for exercising the remote voting procedure can be found in the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Manual. The remote voting ballots sent by the shareholders on the first call of the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting shall be considered valid for the second call, pursuant to Article 21-X, sole paragraph to CVM Instruction 481/09.
The holders of ADRs shall be represented at the Meeting by the custodian of the underlying shares of the ADRs pursuant to the terms of the deposit agreement of September 16, 1999 ("Deposit Agreement"). The procedures for exercising voting rights with respect to the ADRs shall be specified in a communication to be sent to ADR holders by the depositary institution, pursuant to the terms of the Deposit Agreement.
Individual Shareholder
Original or certified copy of a ID document with photograph (ID, driver's license, foreign national's residence ID, ID's issued by an officially recognized professional class, or passport, in the case of non-Brazilians); and
Original or certified copy of the power of attorney, where applicable, and ID document with photograph of the attorney-in-fact.
Legal Entity
Certified copy of the most recent consolidated corporate bylaws or articles of association and of corporate acts granting powers of representation (minutes of the meeting electing the officers and/or power of attorney);
Original or certified copy of an ID document with photograph of the legal representative(s)); and
Original or certified copy of the power of attorney, if applicable, and an ID document with photograph of the attorney-in-fact.
Investment Funds
Evidence of the capacity of a manager of the fund granted to an individual or legal entity to represent it at the Meeting or that has granted powers to the attorney-in-fact;
The corporate act of the manager, if a legal entity, granting powers to the representative to participate in the Meeting or to whom the power of attorney has been granted; and
Should the representative or attorney-in-fact be a legal entity, the documents listed under item "Legal Entity" and applicable to them, should be presented to the Company.
These documents must be sent to the Company's Investor Relations Department by 2:00 p.m. on April 13, 2020.
Availability of Documents and Information
Pursuant to the Corporate Bylaws of Ultrapar and Article 6 to CVM Instruction 481/09, the documents and information relative to the matters to be voted upon, as well as the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Manual, the remote voting ballots for the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting and other relevant documentation for exercising voting rights at the Meeting, have been filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), and are available from the website of the CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), at the corporate headquarters of the Company, in the website of B3
