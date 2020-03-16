Ultrapar Participações S A : Call notice - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/15/2020

attendance contained in the Company's Corporate Bylaws, presenting the documents listed below under the items Individual Shareholder, Legal Entities and Investment Funds.

The status of the shareholder shall be evidenced by submitting a statement issued by the Company's bookkeeping institution or by the custodian institution, indicating the number of shares held by them up to three days prior to the Meeting.

For this Meeting, the Company shall adopt a remote voting procedure, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09, allowing its shareholders to send through their respective custodian or bookkeeping institutions or directly to the Company, a remote voting ballot for the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting and a remote voting ballot for the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting as provided by the Company, in addition to the other documents to be discussed at the Meeting. The Company informs that the instructions for exercising the remote voting procedure can be found in the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Manual. The remote voting ballots sent by the shareholders on the first call of the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting shall be considered valid for the second call, pursuant to Article 21-X, sole paragraph to CVM Instruction 481/09.

The holders of ADRs shall be represented at the Meeting by the custodian of the underlying shares of the ADRs pursuant to the terms of the deposit agreement of September 16, 1999 ("Deposit Agreement"). The procedures for exercising voting rights with respect to the ADRs shall be specified in a communication to be sent to ADR holders by the depositary institution, pursuant to the terms of the Deposit Agreement.

Individual Shareholder

Original or certified copy of a ID document with photograph (ID, driver's license, foreign national's residence ID, ID's issued by an officially recognized professional class, or passport, in the case of non-Brazilians); and

non-Brazilians); and Original or certified copy of the power of attorney, where applicable, and ID document with photograph of the attorney-in-fact.

Legal Entity

Certified copy of the most recent consolidated corporate bylaws or articles of association and of corporate acts granting powers of representation (minutes of the meeting electing the officers and/or power of attorney);

Original or certified copy of an ID document with photograph of the legal representative(s)); and

Original or certified copy of the power of attorney, if applicable, and an ID document with photograph of the attorney-in-fact.

Investment Funds