Ultrapar Participações S A : Management proposal - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/15/2020

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

A Publicly Traded Company

CNPJ nº 33.256.439/0001- 39

NIRE 35.300.109.724

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL

Dear Shareholders,

The Management of Ultrapar Participações S.A. ("Ultrapar" or "Company") hereby presents the Management Proposal to Shareholders pursuant to the matters to be decided on the Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.:

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting:

1.1) Examination and approval of the Management report and accounts as well as the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, in addition to the report of the Independent Auditors and the opinion of the Fiscal Council

The Management Report and the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 were filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM on February 191, 2020 and published in newspapers with wide circulation on February 21, 2019.

These documents (i) were approved by the Board of Directors and (ii) received a favorable opinion from the Company's Risks and Audit Committee and the Fiscal Council at a meeting held on February 19, 2019, the respective minutes also being filed with the CVM on February 19, 2019.

In addition, the financial statements were audited and received an unqualified report from the Company's independent auditors, KPMG Auditores Independentes. These documents can be found in Attachment II of the Management Proposal. Management's comments on the financial situation of the Company, pursuant to item 10 of the Reference Form, can be found in Attachment III.

We propose that the above-mentioned documents should be approved without qualification by the Company's shareholders.

1.2) Allocation of net income for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019

Pursuant to Subsection II, Paragraph 1, Article 9 of CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, and in the format of Attachment 9-1-II of the same instruction, we have published information with respect to the allocation of net income for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 in Attachment IV.

We propose that the allocation of net income be approved pursuant to Attachment IV.

1.3) Establishment of the Management's aggregate compensation

1 The financial statements were restated at CVM on March 16, 2020, due to the change on note 26.h