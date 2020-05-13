Ultrapar Participações S A : Minutes of the meeting of the Board of Directors

The members of the Board of Directors approved the fees proposal of KPMG Auditores Independentes to provide auditing services for the 2020 financial

After having analyzed and discussed the performance of the Company in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the respective financial statements were approved .

Members of the Board of Directors undersigned; (ii) Secretary of the Board of Directors, Mr. André Brickmann Areno; (iii) Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Frederico Pinheiro Fleury Curado; (iv) Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. André Pires de Oliveira Dias; (v) other executiv e officers of the Company, Mrs. Décio de Sampaio Amaral, João Benjamin Parolin, Marcelo Pereira Malta de Araújo, Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto and Tabajara Bertelli Costa; and (vi) in relation to item 1 and 2 of the agenda, the coordinator of the Audit and Risks Committee, Mr. Flávio Cesar Maia Luz ; (vii) in relation to item 1 of the agenda, the president of the Fiscal Council, Mr. Geraldo Toffanello; and (viii) in relation to item 3 of the agenda, the Director of the Risks, Compliance and Audit Department, Mr. Denis Celso Marques Cuenca .

May 13, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, nr 1343, 9t h floor, in the City and State of São Paulo, also contemplating participation through Microsoft Teams.

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(Minutes of the Meet ing of t he Board of Director s of Ultrapar Participações S . A . ,

held on May 13, 2020)

statements, as proposed by the Executive Board and the Company's Audit and Risks Committee.

3. The Board Members discussed the effects of COVID-19 on employees, on society and on the Company's activities, as well as the crisis exit scenarios.

Observation: The resolutions were approved, with no amendments or qualifications, by all the Board Members.

As there were no further matters to be discussed, the meeting was closed, the minutes of this meeting were written, read and approved by all the undersigned members present.

Pedro Wongtschowski - Chairman

Lucio de Castro Andrade Filho - Vice-Chairman

Alexandre Gonçalves Silva

Ana Paula Janes Vescovi

Flávia Buarque de Almeida

Joaquim Pedro de Mello

Jorge Marques de Toledo Camargo