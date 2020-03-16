Ultrapar Participações S A : Remote voting form - Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting 04/15/2020

REMOTE VOTING BALLOT ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A. of April 15, 2020 Name: Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF: E-mail: Instructions on completion This ballot for the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting ("AGM") should be completed if the shareholder chooses to exercise his voting rights remotely pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09. In this event, it is mandatory that the foregoing fields are completed with the name (or corporate name) in full of the shareholder and the Corporate or Individual number in the tax register (CNPJ/ME and CPF/ME respectively), as well as an e- mail address for eventual contact. For this voting ballot to be valid and the votes cast included in the quorum for the AGM, the following instructions should be followed: The fields of this ballot should be completed accordingly;

Every page in this ballot should be initialed;

At the end, the shareholder or their legal representative(s), as the case may be and pursuant to the prevailing legislation , shall sign the ballot; Once the ballot and required documentation are received by the Company, the Company shall notify, within 3 (three) business days, the shareholder of their receipt and acceptance or request its correction, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09. The ballot and other substantiating documents shall be filed at the Company in up to 7 days prior to the date of the EGM, that is by April 8, 2020. Any ballots received by the Company after that date shall be disregarded. The "AGM Manual" and the "Management Proposal", referred to in this ballot, are available to the shareholders at the Company's corporate headquarters, in its website (ri.ultra.com.br) and the websites of the Securities and Exchange Commission CVM ( www.cvm.gov.br ) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ( www.b3.com.br ). Instructions for delivery The shareholder choosing to exercise their voting rights remotely may: A. Send the ballot directly to the Company For this purpose, they should submit the following documents: Original copy of this ballot duly completed with every page initialed and signed at the end according to the instructions for completion described above;

Certified copy of the following documents: Individuals: ID card with the shareholder's photograph (RG, RNE (foreigner's ID), CNH (driver's license), passport or ID issued by an officially recognized professional class); (ii) i n t h e c a s e o f a n a t t o r n e y - i n - f a c t , ID document with a photograph of the same and a power of attorney. Legal entities: consolidated corporate bylaws or articles of association and corporate acts providing evidence as to the powers to represent the shareholder (minutes of election of the officers and/or power of attorney); ID card with the representative's photograph (RG, RNE (foreigner's ID), CNH (driver's license), passport or ID issued by an officially recognized professional class); (iii) i n t h e c a s e o f a n a t t o r n e y - i n - f a c t , ID document with a photograph of the same and a power of attorney.

Investment funds: The shareholders constituted as investment funds shall deliver to the Company, within the term stipulated under item (a) above: evidence of the capacity of a manager of the investment fund granted to an individual or legal entity to represent it at the general meeting or who has granted powers to the attorney-in-fact; the corporate act of the manager, if a legal entity, granting powers to the representative to participate in the general meeting or to whom the power-of-attorney has been granted; and should the representative or attorney-in-fact be a legal entity, the same documents as in line (ii) of this item relative to them ; B. Exercising voting rights through service providers The shareholder that chooses to exercise voting rights remotely through service providers shall contact their custodians or bookkeeping institution for the Company's shares, whether or not their shares are deposited with a central depositary, pursuant to compliance with their rules for transmission of the shareholder's voting instructions. For further information, please see the Management Proposal and the AGM Manual available in ri.ultra.com.br. Postal and e-mail address for sending the remote voting ballot, should the shareholder choose to deliver the document directly to the Company Address: Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 1343, 8º andar, Bela Vista CEP 01317-910 São Paulo/SP - Brazil To the attention of the "Gerência de Relações com Investidores" (Investor Relations Department) E-mail: Invest@ultra.com.br If preferred, the shareholder may send electronic copies of this ballot and the documents to the Company's e-mail address, provided that the original copy of the voting ballot and the certified copies of the required documents are also sent to the Company at the address mentioned above by April 8, 2020. Indication of the institution engaged by the Company to provide the securities bookkeeping service, and eventual questions and clarifications as to the direct dispatch of this ballot to the securities registrar may be resolved through the following channel made available by Bradesco below: Banco Bradesco S.A Departamento de Ações e Custódia (Securities and Custody Department) Address: Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º andar, Vila Yara, Osasco CEP 06029-900 Osasco/SP - Brazil Shareholder service channels: Telephone: 0800 701 1616 Business days from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. E-mail: dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br Resolutions / Questions relating to the AGM Simple Resolution 1. Examination and approval of the Management's report and accounts as well as the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, accompanied by the report of the Independent Auditors and the opinion of the Fiscal Council. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 2. Allocation of the net income for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution

3. Establishment of the Management's aggregate compensation. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Election of the Fiscal Council by candidate - Total number of members to be elected: 3 4. Election of the members of the Fiscal Council and respective alternates (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are vacancies to be filled at the general election). Candidates proposed by the Management: GERALDO TOFFANELLO (EFFECTIVE) / MÁRCIO AUGUSTUS RIBEIRO (ALTERNATE) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain MARCELO AMARAL MORAES / PEDRO OZIRES PREDEUS (ALTERNATE) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain WILLIAM BEZERRA CAVALCANTI FILHO (EFFECTIVE) / CARLOS ROBERTO DE ALBUQUERQUE SÁ (ALTERNATE) [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 5. Establishment of the compensation of the Fiscal Council members for the term of office beginning in April 2020, pursuant to the Management Proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Signature: E-mail: City:

REMOTE VOTING BALLOT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A. of April 15, 2020 Name: Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF: E-mail: Instructions on completion This ballot for the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting ("EGM") should be completed if the shareholder chooses to exercise their voting rights remotely pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09. In this event, it is mandatory that the foregoing fields are completed with the name (or corporate name) in full of the shareholder and the Corporate or Individual number in the tax register (CNPJ/ME and CPF/ME respectively), as well as an e- mail address for eventual contact. For this voting ballot to be valid and the votes cast included in the quorum for the EGM, the following instructions must be followed: The fields of this ballot should be completed accordingly;

Every page in this ballot should be initialed;

At the end, the shareholder or their legal representative(s), as the case may be and pursuant to the prevailing legislation , have to sign the ballot; Once the ballot and required documentation are received by the Company, the Company shall notify, within 3 (three) business days, the shareholder of their receipt and acceptance or request its correction, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/09. The ballot and other substantiating documents shall be filed at the Company in up to 7 days prior to the date of the EGM, that is by April 8, 2020. Any ballots received by the Company after that date shall be disregarded. The "EGM Manual" and the "Management Proposal", referred to in this ballot, are available to the shareholders at the Company's corporate headquarters, in its website (ri.ultra.com.br) and the websites of the Securities and Exchange Commission CVM ( www.cvm.gov.br ) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ( www.b3.com.br ). Instructions for delivery The shareholder choosing to exercise their voting rights remotely may: A. Send the ballot directly to the Company For this purpose, they should submit the following documents: Original copy of this ballot duly completed with every page initialed and signed at the end according to the instructions for completion described above;

Certified copy of the following documents: Individuals: ID card with the shareholder's photograph (RG, RNE (foreigner's ID), CNH (driver's license), passport or ID issued by an officially recognized professional class); (ii) i n t h e c a s e o f a n a t t o r n e y - i n - f a c t , ID document with a photograph of the same and a power of attorney. Legal entities: consolidated corporate bylaws or articles of association and corporate acts providing evidence as to the powers to represent the shareholder (minutes of election of the officers and/or power of attorney); ID card with the representative's photograph (RG, RNE (foreigner's ID), CNH (driver's license), passport or ID issued by an officially recognized professional class); (iii) i n t h e c a s e o f a n a t t o r n e y - i n - f a c t , ID document with a photograph of the same and a power of attorney.

Investment funds: The shareholders constituted as investment funds shall deliver to the Company, within the term stipulated under item (a) above: evidence of the capacity of a manager of the investment fund granted to an individual or legal entity to represent it at the general meeting or who has granted powers to the attorney-in-fact; the corporate act of the manager, if a legal entity, granting powers to the representative to participate in the general meeting or to whom the power-of-attorney has been granted; and should the representative or attorney-in-fact be a legal entity, the same documents as in line (ii) of this item relative to them ; B. Exercising voting rights through service providers The shareholder that chooses to exercise voting rights remotely through service providers shall contact their custodians or bookkeeping institution for the Company's shares, whether or not their shares are deposited with a central depositary, pursuant to compliance with their rules for transmission of the shareholder's voting instructions. For further information, please see the Management Proposal and the EGM Manual available in ri.ultra.com.br. Postal and e-mail address for sending the remote voting ballot, should the shareholder choose to deliver the document directly to the Company Address: Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 1343, 8º andar, Bela Vista CEP 01317-910 São Paulo/SP - Brazil To the attention of the "Gerência de Relações com Investidores" (Investor Relations Department) E-mail: Invest@ultra.com.br If preferred, the shareholder may send electronic copies of this ballot and the documents to the Company's e-mail address, provided that the original copy of the voting ballot and the certified copies of the required documents are also sent to the Company at the address mentioned above by April 8, 2020. Indication of the institution engaged by the Company to provide the securities bookkeeping services, and eventual questions and clarifications as to the direct dispatch of this ballot to the securities registrar may be resolved through the following channel made available by Bradesco below: Banco Bradesco S.A Departamento de Ações e Custódia (Securities and Custody Department) Address: Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º andar, Vila Yara, Osasco CEP 06029-900 Osasco/SP - Brazil Shareholder service channels: Telephone: 0800 701 1616 Business days from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. E-mail: dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br Resolutions / Questions relating to the EGM Simple Resolution 1. To ratify the alteration of the number of common shares into which the Company's capital stock is divided due to partial exercise of the subscription warrants issued by the Company as of the approval of the merger of shares issued by Imifarma Produtos Farmacêuticos e Cosméticos S.A., approved by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held on January 31, 2014. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Signature: E-mail: City: