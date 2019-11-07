ULVAC : launches Smartphone-Direct Pirani Gauge ”SWU10-U”―Vacuum measurement more easily―

ULVAC, Inc. (Headquarters: Chigasaki, Kanagawa; President and CEO:Setsuo Iwashita; hereafter referred to as ULVAC) announces sales of Pirani Vacuum Gauge 'SWU10-U,' which can be connected directly by smartphone with USB cable.

Background

Conventional vacuum gauges require dedicated power supplies and displays. Customers wanted a more convenience in vacuum measurement, to perform as necessary, and with reduced initial cost.

Outline

ULVAC responded with Smartphone-Direct Pirani Gauge 'SWU10-U' which makes vacuum measurement easier. Customers can check degree of vacuum simply by connecting a smartphone to the SWU10-U, without any dedicated power supply or display.

The mobile OS is Android compatible, and the smartphone app UL-MOBI is available for download from Google Play. Displays real-time pressure

data and trends, data logging ensures customers can view data later.

Features

■Direct Connection with Smartphone, (or Tablet or PC)

Measure quickly, connect your smartphone (, tablet or PC) via USB cable (patent pending). No other component required.

■No AC power supply required

No dedicated power supply required.

■Light Weight and Compact

Size: φ46×81㎜, weight: 85g (NW16 spec): ULVAC's smallest, lightest Pirani Vacuum gauge

■Excellent Shock Resistance

Excellent shock resistance by ULVAC original structure (patent number 6595945) and body protection rubber.

■Wide Range Measurement

Measures pressure range from 5×10-2 to 1×10+5Pa (3.75×10-4 to 760Torr, 5×10-4 to 1,013mbar)

■Extensive Fittings

7 fittings available, including NW16 and R1/8.

Applications

Ultimate pressure check in vacuum pump maintenance, etc.

Product photo

Smartphone-Direct Pirani Gauge 'SWU10-U (NW16 spec)'

Product usage

Sales target and sales price

Sales target 5,000 pcs first year, 30,000 pcs after three years.

Sales price starts from 49,800 yen. Release date October 31, 2019.